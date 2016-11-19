Walton rushes Miami past N.C. State

Running back Mark Walton scored on three second-half touchdown runs and Miami defeated North Carolina State 27-13 in the Atlantic Coast Conference on Saturday afternoon at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.

Miami (7-4, 4-3 ACC) extended its winning streak to three games by winning its fourth road game of the season.

The outcome means N.C. State (5-6, 2-5), which has lost five of its last six games, must win Friday at rival North Carolina in order to secure bowl eligibility.

Walton rushed for 120 yards on 19 carries. Quarterback Brad Kaaya completed 22 of 38 passes for 286 yards without an intercepton and Ahmmond Richards posted 96 of his 117 receiving yards in first half.

Miami scored on Walton's 30-yard touchdown run less than a minute into the second half to break a 3-3 tie.

N.C. State responded with a drive to the Miami 11, but quarterback Ryan Finley's third-down pass was intercepted in the end zone by Malek Young.

That led to Walton's 1-yard touchdown run to complete an 80-yard drive.

The Wolfpack got moving and scored on running back Matt Dayes' 3-yard touchdown run on fourth down in the final minute of the third quarter.

But after N.C. State's defensive stop, a muffed punt by Bra'Lon Cherry gave Miami the ball at the Wolfpack's 16-yard line. The Hurricanes settled for a 22-yard field goal from Michael Badgley.

N.C. State's next drive resulted in Connor Haskins' 25-yard field goal with 5:25 remaining, cutting the deficit to 20-13.

Walton's last touchdown came from 24 yards out with 2:06 remaining.

Dayes rushed for 76 yards on 20 attempts. His 11-yard run in the third quarter pushed his season total above 1,000, making him the first Wolfpack player to reach that milestone since 2002.

Finley finished 20-for-44 for 210 yards after going 9-for-22 for 73 yards in the first half.

Haskins' 35-yard field goal with 1:37 go in the first half forged a 3-3 tie, completing a 63-yard drive.

Miami scored first on Badgley's 31-yard field goal in the first quarter at the end of a 12-play, 67-yard drive. But he missed a 23-yarder with five seconds left in the half after the Hurricanes moved 74 yards in 11 plays.

Even the Wolfpack's fake punt in second quarter didn't yield points. The teams combined for nine first-half punts.