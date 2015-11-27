FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miami 29, Pittsburgh 24
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 27, 2015 / 9:02 PM / 2 years ago

Miami 29, Pittsburgh 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Miami 29, Pittsburgh 24

Brad Kaaya accounted for two touchdowns, Michael Badgley made five field goals and Miami held off a Pittsburgh rally for a 29-24 win in ACC play at Heinz Field on Friday afternoon.

With the victory, Miami interim coach Larry Scott improved to 4-1 since taking over for the fired Al Golden.

The Panthers (8-4, 6-2) trailed by 20 at the half and made it a five-point game on quarterback Nate Peterman’s 5-yard touchdown run with 4:22 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The ensuing two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful and Miami (8-4, 5-3) recovered the onside kick. Pitt had one last gasp with six seconds left from its 20-yard line, but a completed pass and a few laterals still left them shy of midfield.

It was all Hurricanes in the first quarter when they took a 17-0 lead and outgained the Panthers 157-42. Kaaya’s 1-yard touchdown run and a 22-yard scoring pass to Rashawn Scott sandwiched Badgley’s 33-yard field goal.

A pair of second-quarter field goals by Badgley put Miami up at the half 23-3.

Pitt found the end zone for the first time on Darrin Hall’s 35-yard touchdown run to make it 23-10 with 3:52 remaining in the third quarter. The Hurricanes answered with two more Badgley field goals for 29-10 advantage.

Peterman’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Scott Orndorf and ensuing two-point run made it 29-18 with 6:34 remaining in the final quarter.

Miami has won 17 of the last 19 meetings and leads the all-time series 24-10-1.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.