Miami 29, Pittsburgh 24

Brad Kaaya accounted for two touchdowns, Michael Badgley made five field goals and Miami held off a Pittsburgh rally for a 29-24 win in ACC play at Heinz Field on Friday afternoon.

With the victory, Miami interim coach Larry Scott improved to 4-1 since taking over for the fired Al Golden.

The Panthers (8-4, 6-2) trailed by 20 at the half and made it a five-point game on quarterback Nate Peterman’s 5-yard touchdown run with 4:22 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The ensuing two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful and Miami (8-4, 5-3) recovered the onside kick. Pitt had one last gasp with six seconds left from its 20-yard line, but a completed pass and a few laterals still left them shy of midfield.

It was all Hurricanes in the first quarter when they took a 17-0 lead and outgained the Panthers 157-42. Kaaya’s 1-yard touchdown run and a 22-yard scoring pass to Rashawn Scott sandwiched Badgley’s 33-yard field goal.

A pair of second-quarter field goals by Badgley put Miami up at the half 23-3.

Pitt found the end zone for the first time on Darrin Hall’s 35-yard touchdown run to make it 23-10 with 3:52 remaining in the third quarter. The Hurricanes answered with two more Badgley field goals for 29-10 advantage.

Peterman’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Scott Orndorf and ensuing two-point run made it 29-18 with 6:34 remaining in the final quarter.

Miami has won 17 of the last 19 meetings and leads the all-time series 24-10-1.