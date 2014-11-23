Virginia knocks off Miami, still has shot at bowl

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Needing two wins to become bowl eligible with just two games remaining, Virginia knew what they had to do. However, after losing four straight games and limping into their home finale against Miami, the Cavaliers knew nabbing a win against a Hurricane squad that nearly knocked off Florida State last week wouldn’t be easy.

Using 30 unanswered points and playing inspired in front of 39,112 fans on senior night, Virginia snapped its four-game losing skid and crept one win away from bowl eligibility with a 30-13 win over Miami Saturday night at Scott Stadium.

“What a great win for this team,” Virginia head coach Mike London said. “They never doubted and always believed in themselves. Short lived, but I‘m sure they are excited.”

The Cavaliers outgained Miami just 341-327 but owned the time of possession, possessing the ball for 35:56.

“The mentality was great,” London said. “Every game is a new opportunity. You just need to play and let the execution take care of itself.”

Running back Duke Johnson needed 122 rushing yards to become the Hurricanes’ all-time leading rusher, but he was held to just 88 by the Cavalier defense.

Miami’s 64 total rushing yards was their lowest output of the season.

Virginia (5-6, 3-4) quarterback Greyson Lambert finished the night with 146 yards after completing 17 of 25 passes. His opposition, Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya, was 20 of 33 for 263 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

Miami (6-5, 3-4) struck first as Kaaya connected with senior wide receiver Phillip Dorsett on a 47-yard touchdown pass that put the Hurricanes up 7-0 with 3:03 left in the first quarter.

Virginia was not fazed, scoring 13 unanswered points in the first half and 30 in all.

With Virginia trailing 7-3 with 3:21 left in the second quarter, Lambert found wide receiver Canaan Severin, who reeled in a one-handed touchdown catch to give Virginia a 10-7 advantage.

Severin led the Cavaliers with 55 yards receiving.

Just before halftime, a blocked field goal by the Cavaliers set them up deep in Miami territory, where they cashed in with an 18-yard field goal to send them into the locker room ahead 13-7.

The Cavaliers didn’t get back on the scoreboard until late in the third quarter, when a roughing-the-kicker penalty on a field-goal attempt gave Virginia new life.

Senior receiver Darius Jennings scored on a 1-yard run to give Virginia a 20-7 lead with 1:37 left in the quarter.

Virginia running back Khalek Shepherd put the nail in the coffin with 8:30 left in the game when his 4-yard touchdown run gave the Cavaliers the definitive 30-7 lead.

Shepherd ran for 95 yards in the game and recorded 128 all-purpose yards after replacing fellow senior Kevin Parks, who suffered a concussion in the first quarter.

“Wasn’t he outstanding?” London said. “He does his role and was called upon to do big things. We appreciate his leadership.”

NOTES: Miami is 17-3 when running back Duke Johnson rushes for a touchdown. ... Mike London owns a 4-1 record against Miami as the Cavaliers’ coach. ... Since the Hurricanes’ arrival to the ACC in 2004, Virginia is 6-5 against the Hurricanes. ... Miami wide receiver Herb Waters was carted off the field after suffering an apparent neck injury. ... Virginia closes out its regular season next week at Virginia Tech while Miami hosts Pittsburgh.