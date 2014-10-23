Preview: Miami at Virginia Tech

Following a long layoff from ACC play, the Miami Hurricanes get back at it when they visit Virginia Tech on Thursday for a matchup of teams in dire need of a league win. The Hurricanes have not played since posting a 55-34 triumph over Cincinnati on Oct. 11 and have not faced an ACC foe since losing 28-17 at Georgia Tech on Oct. 4, a defeat that saw Miami surrender 318 rushing yards. The Hurricanes were the ones dominating on the ground the next time out, when they rolled up 335 yards versus the Bearcats.

The Hokies barely could comprehend such production with the running game after they managed only 26 rushing yards in a 21-16 loss at Pittsburgh last Thursday. The woeful effort in Virginia Tech’s lowest-scoring performance this season has caused the staff to shake up the offensive line, including the insertion of freshman Wyatt Teller at left guard. The Hokies have won eight of the last 11 meetings, including three straight at home by an average of 19 points.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Miami -3.

ABOUT MIAMI (4-3, 1-2 ACC Coastal): Much of it has to do with the level of competition, but the Hurricanes have had wildly disparate results depending on the location of their games, going 4-0 at home with an average margin of victory of 22 points while dropping all three of their road contests by an average of 13 points. Standout freshman Brad Kaaya has thrown 11 touchdowns against three interceptions at home compared to five TDs and six picks on the road, while speedy wideout Phillip Dorsett has recorded all six of his scores in Miami. Duke Johnson, who has one TD in each of his last six games, has rushed for at least 90 yards in all seven contests thus far.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (4-3, 1-2): In addition to a shuffle along the offensive line, the Hokies hope to receive a boost in the running game in the form of Marshawn Williams, who may return from a sprained right ankle that kept him out of the Pittsburgh game. “He’s doing well,” coach Frank Beamer said at Monday’s press conference. “I‘m not sure he’s going to play, but it’s looking better all the time, I’ll say that.” Williams, a freshman, ran for 119 yards against Western Michigan on Sept. 27 and scored his third TD of the season the following weekend in a win at North Carolina.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Dorsett leads FBS with 34.4 yards per catch.

2. Hokies QB Michael Brewer leads the ACC with 265 pass attempts.

3. Kaaya is the only freshman quarterback in FBS play with at least 1,800 yards and 16-plus touchdowns.

PREDICTION: Miami 28, Virginia Tech 27