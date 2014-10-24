(Updated: CORRECTS 50 to 47 in notes)

Miami 30, Virginia Tech 6: Duke Johnson rushed for a career-high 249 yards and scored two touchdowns to help the visiting Hurricanes roll past the reeling Hokies.

Gus Edwards added 115 rushing yards and two touchdowns and Brad Kaaya threw for another score for Miami (5-3, 2-2 ACC), which held Virginia Tech to minus-13 rushing yards in the first half and forced three second-half turnovers. The Hurricanes committed just four penalties and had no turnovers in winning for the first time in four road games this season.

Marshawn Williams returned from an ankle injury to rush for 100 yards to lead the Hokies (4-4, 1-3) who have dropped four of six since upsetting then-No. 7 Ohio State on Sept. 6. Michael Brewer completed 13-of-20 passes for just 80 yards and backup Mark Leal threw a late touchdown pass.

Edwards had the game’s first touchdown on a 3-yard run early in the second quarter to make it 10-0 and Johnson took advantage of a shanked punt with a 24-yard scoring run midway through the second. Following Virginia Tech’s fifth punt of the first half, Kaaya capped a nine-play drive with a short pass to Johnson, who streaked through defenders for a 22-yard TD with three seconds left to make it 24-0 at the break.

The Hokies crossed midfield on each of their first three possessions of the third, but each ended with a lost fumble, including one on the Miami 2. Edwards’ 38-yard TD in the fourth turned it into a laugher, but Leal’s 14-yard scoring strike to Isaiah Ford with 1:30 left extended Virginia Tech’s scoring streak to a school- and ACC-record 251 games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Johnson’s rushing total is tied for the third-highest in school history behind two performances by Edgerrin James, and gives him 2,903 for his career, 47 yards behind James Jackson for third on Miami’s all-time list and 57 behind James in second. ... Virginia Tech’s scoring streak began in a win over Miami on Sept. 23, 1995. ... Kaaya was 7-for-16 for 92 yards, nearly half his previous season low of 174.