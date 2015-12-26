Washington State 20, Miami 14

Quarterback Luke Falk threw two touchdown passes and Washington State forced three turnovers and came up with two big stands late in the fourth quarter to hold off Miami 20-14 on a snowy Saturday at the 82nd Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas

The Cougars claimed their first bowl win since 2003.

Miami threatened twice inside Washington State territory in the final four minutes.

However, the Cougars forced two turnovers, with cornerback Marcellus Pippins recovering a fumble at the Washington State five-yard line and safety Shalom Luani intercepting a pass on a Miami trick play at the Cougars’ nine-yard line to seal the win.

Both teams scored on their opening possessions, with Falk hooking up with Jamal Morrow on a 31-yard touchdown pass.

Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya answered with a four-yard touchdown pass to Stacy Coley to tie the score 7-7. But the offenses began to slow down as the winter weather intensified.

Washington State had the blustery wind at its back in the second quarter and capitalized.

Defensive back Peyton Pelluer picked off Kaaya’s pass inside the Cougars’ 15-yard line and Washington State took advantage of a poor punt and two Miami personal fouls in the final minute of the first half to extend its lead.

Falk connected with Gabe Marks on a 25-yard touchdown pass with 1:10 before half, and Erik Powell’s second field goal put Washington State up 20-7 at halftime.

Miami got back into the game early in the fourth quarter on Mark Walton’s short touchdown run.

Braxton Berriors’ 65-yard run to the Washington State five-yard line, set up Walton’s score that cut the deficit to 20-14 with 13 minutes to play.

But Miami couldn’t complete the comeback.

Falk, a 6-4 sophomore, emerged to lead the top passing attack in the nation. He completed 29-of-53 passes for 295 yards and the two touchdowns.

Kaaya finished 17-of-31 for 219 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Washington State (9-4) bounced back from last season’s 3-9 record to reach a bowl game for the second time in the three seasons under coach Mike Leach.

The Cougars blew a big lead late in a bowl loss to Colorado State in 2013, but held off Miami in the fourth quarter.

The loss caps another up-and-down season for the Hurricanes (8-5), who saw coach Al Golden dismissed in October after a humiliating 56-0 loss to Clemson.

Miami won four of its last five games in the regular season under interim coach Larry Scott.

Longtime Georgia coach Mark Richt, a former Miami quarterback, was hired in late November and is tasked with restoring the program to its former glory after a decade of mediocrity.

The Hurricanes have not won a bowl game since 2006.

NOTES: Miami interim coach Larry Scott coached the Hurricanes, but his future with the program is uncertain. New head coach Mark Richt has hired several position coaches and has not clarified Scott’s status. ... The Hurricanes have not won a bowl game since 2006. ... Sun Bowl attendance was 41,180.