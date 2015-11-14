Preview: Michigan at Indiana

No. 14 Michigan looks to continue its dominance of Indiana when it hits the road to tangle with the Hoosiers on Saturday. The Wolverines have beaten Indiana 19 consecutive times, including the last eight games in Bloomington, and have scored at least 34 points in the past seven meetings overall.

Michigan’s offense sprang to life by gaining a season-high 487 yards in the 49-16 victory over Rutgers to keep the Wolverines firmly in the hunt for their first Big Ten Championship since 2004. Indiana lost its fifth straight game after dropping a 35-27 decision to fifth-ranked Iowa. The Hoosiers have lost 12 of their last 13 Big Ten games dating back to last season and are in danger of finishing with a losing record for the eighth straight year unless they can beat Michigan for the first time since a 14-10 victory on Oct. 24, 1987. “When we play we can play with anybody and we’re going for seven wins now,” Indiana running back Jordan Howard told reporters. “We just have to make the plays when they come to us and step up and not be afraid of the moment.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN2. LINE: Michigan -13

ABOUT MICHIGAN (7-2, 4-1 Big Ten): Jake Rudock had his best game as a Wolverine as he threw for 337 yards and accounted for three total touchdowns in the win over Rutgers. Tight end Jake Butt was the main beneficiary of Rudock’s career day as he hauled in four passes for a personal-best 102 yards while safety Jabrill Peppers scored his second offensive touchdown in as many weeks. Cornerback Jourdan Lewis set a Michigan record for the most pass breakups in a season when he registered his 19th to move ahead of former NFL first-round draft picks Marlin Jackson (2002) and Leon Hall (2006).

ABOUT INDIANA (4-5, 0-5 Big Ten): Nate Sudfeld set a new program record when he threw the 49th touchdown pass of his career in the loss to Iowa and he will be one of the players honored on Senior Day at Memorial Stadium. “These guys have given a lot,” Indiana coach Kevin Wilson told reporters. “Very proud of that group.” Howard is second in the Big Ten with 961 rushing yards after gaining 179 against the Hawkeyes, and needs 39 more yards to become the 11th Hoosier to reach 1,000 in a single season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Michigan has won 34 of the last 35 meetings with Indiana.

2. The Wolverines have shut out five of their nine opponents in the second half.

3. Sudfeld leads the Big Ten with 278.6 passing yards per game.

PREDICTION: Michigan 34, Indiana 24