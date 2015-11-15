No. 14 Michigan works double-OT for road win

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Wide receiver Jehu Chesson caught four touchdown passes among his 10 receptions for 207 yards - including a 5-yarder on the final play of regulation - as No. 14 Michigan defeated Indiana 48-41 in double overtime Saturday.

It was a defensive play by safety Delano Hill at the goal line in the second overtime, however, that was the difference for the Wolverines. Hill broke up a pass intended for Hoosiers wide receiver Mitchell Paige on fourth-and-goal from the 2 to seal the victory.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said he saw Indiana quarterback Nate Sudfeld look to his right just before the game’s final play.

“I saw the quarterback look over to the slot; he had what he wanted,” Harbaugh said. “He had the matchup he wanted on Delano Hill. Looked at it, looked back and knew that’s where he was going. They had a very athletic quick guy in the slot there, very maneuverable but Delano really competed for the ball throughout the catch. He contested it the whole way and looked like he was able to slap it away.”

Related Coverage Preview: Michigan at Indiana

Jake Rudock completed 33-of-46 passes for a career-high 440 yards and a career-best six touchdowns while Chesson’s totals were also career highs. The six TD tosses were also a Michigan school record.

“Jehu (Chesson) came to play,” Harbaugh said. “I told him this week during practice that he’s got everything it takes to be a great player, someday a great pro player. The only thing I think he was missing was tracking the deep ball, making the deep ball catches. And today, boom, he does it.”

Michigan (8-2, 5-1 Big Ten) trailed 34-27 with a fourth-and-goal play from the 5 and 6 seconds to play in regulation when Rudock found Chesson over the middle.

Indiana got the ball first in overtime and scored on a 1-yard dive by tailback Jordan Howard, who gained a season-high 238 yards on 35 carries and scored two TDs against a Michigan defense that was allowing only 80.6 yards per game on the ground.

Howard came into the game needing 39 yards to go over 1,000 for the season and reached the milestone after five carries.

The Wolverines, though, had a particularly easy time against Indiana in each of the two overtime periods. In the first, Rudock hit tight end Jake Butt for a 21-yard TD pass on the second play, and wide receiver Amara Darboh beat defender Rashard Fant for a 25 yard TD hookup from Rudock on the first play of the second overtime.

Darboh had eight catches for 109 yards and one touchdown.

The Hoosiers (4-6, 0-6) dropped their sixth game in a row - all in conference - with four of the setbacks coming against teams ranked in the top 15. Indiana hadn’t beaten Michigan since 1987 as the Wolverines have won 20 games in a row in the series.

The Hoosiers now needs to win their final two games to get bowl eligible for the first time since 2007. The Hoosiers close the season with road games at Maryland and Purdue.

“We’re not a bad team, but we’re not good enough because the real state is we’re 0-1 this week,” Indiana coach Kevin Wilson said. “We need to have a good week. We’ll do everything because the one stat we need to be is find a way on the road seven days from now to go 1-0. That’s all that matters.”

On Indiana’s drive in the second overtime, Howard gained 17 yards on the first play but the Hoosiers ended up with fourth-and-goal at the 2. Indiana ran 18 times in a row before Nate Sudfeld dropped back and tried to hit Paige at the goal line, but the pass was batted out of his hands by Hill.

NOTES: Indiana K Griffin Oakes tied a school record with four field goals - from 39, 36, 51 and 24 yards - and 16 for 18 on the season. ... The 41 points were the most scored against Michigan this season. The previous high had been 27 by Michigan State. ... Michigan is 17-1 all-time at Memorial Stadium and the Wolverines were ranked in all 18 of those appearances. ... The 207 receiving yards by Chesson were the third most in Michigan history.