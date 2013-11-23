Preview: Michigan at Iowa

(Updated: CORRECTS “the” to “to” in lede)

Michigan’s players and coaches know that the visitor’s locker room will not set the tone for Saturday’s game at Iowa. “Iowa has pink locker rooms,” explained Wolverines offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, adding that “the game is not played in the locker room. If it was, it would be a very calm and soothing game.” Like Lewan, Michigan coach Brady Hoke knows what to expect from the Hawkeyes: “They’ll be physical at the point of attack. They are not going to be flashy, and you know that going in. Both of our fronts have got to be physical.”

The Wolverines had dropped three of four prior to last week’s triple-overtime victory over Northwestern. The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, defeated Purdue in their last game on Nov. 9 after losing three of their previous four contests. “We’ve come a long way since the beginning of the year, and it’s important for us to finish what we started,” said senior linebacker James Morris.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Iowa -6

ABOUT MICHIGAN (7-3, 3-3 Big Ten): Against Northwestern, Devin Gardner’s 5-yard touchdown run in the third overtime provided the difference after Brendan Gibbons kicked the tying 44-yard field goal on the final play of regulation. Senior wideout Jeremy Gallon hooked up with Gardner for 10 catches and 115 yards, putting him over 1,000 yards on the season - just the 10th player in Wolverines history to eclipse that mark. In addition, Devin Funchess now has 684 receiving yards, setting a single-season record for a Michigan tight end.

ABOUT IOWA (6-4, 3-3): The Hawkeyes’ defense has been the team’s steadying force, allowing 18.7 points per game - 12th-best in the nation. However, the offense finally came to play against Purdue, as Iowa set season highs for yards (509) and rushing yards (318). Jordan Canzeri ran for 165 yards - eight shy of his entire season total heading into the game - and fellow sophomore Jake Ruddock tossed a pair of touchdowns and did not throw an interception for the first time in seven games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Gallon has a reception in 36 straight games.

2. Iowa had won three straight against Michigan prior to last season’s 42-17 defeat.

3. Fifteen Hawkeyes seniors will be honored before the game as part of Iowa’s senior day festivities.

PREDICTION: Iowa 27, Michigan 24