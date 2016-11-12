Preview: Michigan at Iowa

Third-ranked Michigan looks to stay undefeated when it hits the road to tangle with Iowa on Saturday. The dominant Wolverines have rattled off nine straight victories, including a 59-3 rout of Maryland in Week 10, to put themselves in prime position to win their first Big Ten title in 12 years, and they hope to continue their march toward the College Football Playoff by exorcising their Kinnick Stadium demons.

Michigan has dropped three straight games in Iowa City but hopes the meteoric rise of quarterback Wilton Speight, who set a program record for most passing yards in a first half with 292 against the Terrapins, can propel the Wolverines to their first road victory in the series since 2005. Iowa is heading in the wrong direction following a disappointing 41-14 loss to No. 10 Penn State. The Hawkeyes, who have failed to score more than 14 points in three of their last four contests, were held to a season-low 234 total yards and were completely outmatched from the get go as they hope to avoid their first three-game regular-season losing skid since 2012. "There is no overnight fix here," Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz told reporters. "The cavalry is not coming and we're going to play with the guys we have and try to find answers."

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Michigan -21.5

ABOUT MICHIGAN (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten): Speight was named the Big Ten co-Offensive Player of the Week after completing 19-of-24 passes for a career-high 362 yards and two touchdowns in the lopsided win against Maryland. Jake Butt continues to make his case for the Mackey Award, catching five passes for 76 yards against the Terrapins to break the Wolverines' all-time record for receiving yards by a tight end, passing the legendary Jim Mandich, who accumulated 1,508 from 1967-69. Amara Darboh, who had four receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown last weekend, was added to the 15-man shortlist for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the most outstanding receiver in college football.

ABOUT IOWA (5-4, 3-3): Offensive tackle Cole Croston, who has missed two games with an ankle sprain this season, wasn't listed on the depth chart and will likely be replaced by Ike Boettger on Saturday. Freshman offensive tackle Brett Waechter has left the team due to stomach issues which have plagued him during practice and workouts over the last few years. Starting running back LeShun Daniels Jr. was held to 18 yards on 10 carries in the loss to Penn State, and has rushed for over 100 yards only once in his last seven games while Akrum Wadley managed just 28 yards on nine attempts against the Nittany Lions.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Four of the last five meetings in Iowa City have been decided by three points or fewer.

2. Michigan has outscored its opponents 210-34 over the last four games.

3. Iowa has been held below 300 yards of total offense four times in 2016.

PREDICTION: Michigan 34, Iowa 17