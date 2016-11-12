Iowa State escapes Kansas to end Big 12 losing streak

Iowa State outscored Kansas 9-0 in the fourth quarter to escape with a 31-24 victory Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kan.

Iowa State (2-8, 1-6 Big 12) ended a 10-game losing streak in Big 12 play, while Kansas' conference losing streak was extended to 19 games.

It was the first Big 12 win for first-year coach Matt Campbell.

Iowa State missed a pair of two-point conversions in the second half, but the defense stood up when it was necessary.

Kansas (1-9, 0-7) extended a 14-10 halftime lead with a Matthew Wyman field goal, but Iowa State answered with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Park to Deshaunte Jones. Kansas blocked the extra point to hold on to a one-point lead.

Ke'aun Kinner then raced 39 yards for a touchdown to put Kansas up 24-16.

The missed extra point earlier in the quarter led Campbell to go for a two-point conversion after Mitchell Harger scored a 6-yard touchdown run. The conversion failed and the Jayhawks led 24-22 heading into the fourth quarter.

Following a Kansas punt, Iowa State took over at its own 30. David Montgomery took a second-and-1 for a 48-yard gain to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Joel Lanning. Another two-point conversion failed, and the Cyclones held a 28-24 lead.

Kansas turned the ball over on downs at the 8:21 mark of the fourth quarter at the ISU 39. The Cyclones ran off 4:33 before Cole Netten hit a 37-yard field goal and a 31-24 lead.

Carter Stanley threw an interception on Kansas' final possession to seal the loss.

Iowa State jumped out quickly after recovering a fumbled punt on the Kansas 8-yard line. The Cyclones could only gain 3 yards and had to settle for a 23-yard field goal by Netten.

Following a Kansas punt, Iowa State drove deep into Kansas territory, but Park was picked off by Fish Smithson at the 12-yard line. Kansas then drove 88 yards for the go-ahead touchdown, a 7-yard pass from Stanley to Steven Sims.

Kansas extended the lead to 14-3 with a 76-yard drive, capped by a 1-yard dive by Taylor Martin on the first play of the second quarter.

Iowa State cut the lead to 14-10 at the 3:35 mark of the second quarter. Park connected with Allen Lazard on a 4-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone to cap a 14-play drive.