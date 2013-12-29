Kansas State 31, Michigan 14: Jake Waters threw three touchdown passes to Tyler Lockett in the first half and the Wildcats dominated the Wolverines in the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl in Tempe, Ariz.

Waters finished 21-for-27 for 271 yards as Kansas State (8-5) scored on the game’s first possession and snapped a five-game bowl losing streak dating back to the 2002 Holiday Bowl. Lockett finished with a Kansas State bowl-record 10 receptions for 116 yards and the Wildcats’ defense limited Michigan to 65 yards rushing.

The Wolverines (7-6) played without starting quarterback Devin Gardner, who suffered a turf toe injury in the regular-season finale against Ohio State. Michigan native Shane Morris, who had appeared in only parts of two games completing 5-of-9 passes, made his first start and the freshman completed 24-of-38 passes for 196 yards but Michigan didn’t get into the end zone until just over a minute remained on a 3-yard run by Fitzgerald Toussaint.

The Wildcats drove 75 yards on 14 plays on their first possession, capped by a 6-yard pass from Waters to Lockett to take a 7-0 lead. The Wolverines answered with a 22-yard field goal by Matt Wile, but Kansas State extended the lead to 14-3 when the same pair combined on a 29-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter.

Morris moved the Wolverines well throughout the first half but twice saw drives stall inside the red zone. After another short field goal by Wile cut the margin to 14-6, Waters scrambled and fired another scoring pass to Lockett, who made a sliding catch in the front of the end zone from 8 yards out and John Hubert capped Kansas State’s scoring with a 1-yard run following Morris’ lone interception.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hubert (80 yards on 16 carries) entered the game needing 32 yards to go over 1,000 for the first time in his career and got it in the first quarter. ... Lockett dropped what would have been his fourth touchdown of the game in the third quarter on a pass from Daniel Sams. ... Michigan WR Jeremy Gallon finished with nine catches for 89 yards and set the school’s single-season receiving record with 1,373 yards.