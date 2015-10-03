Preview: Michigan at Maryland

Michigan looks to continue its winning ways under first-year coach Jim Harbaugh when it opens up Big Ten play on the road against Maryland on Saturday. The surging Wolverines have notched three consecutive victories and are coming off an impressive 31-0 win over BYU in Week 4 to record their first shutout since Oct. 13, 2012.

Michigan is ranked second nationally in total defense and has surrendered just one touchdown in the last 11 quarters as the Wolverines hope to feast on a Terrapins offense that has turned the ball over nine times in its last two games. Maryland is heading in the wrong direction following a 45-6 blowout loss to West Virginia. The Terrapins have lost two of their last three games by 21 points or more, and their leaders called an emergency players-only meeting to clear the air with the hope that they can regroup in time to beat Michigan for the second straight season. “I guess the biggest message is we’ve got to do our jobs individually with no excuses,” kicker Brad Craddock told reporters. “Last weekend is done and we wanted to make sure we cut any negativity out.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Michigan -16

ABOUT MICHIGAN (3-1): De‘Veon Smith racked up 125 rushing yards and a touchdown before suffering an ankle injury in the third quarter against BYU, but x-rays after the game came back negative and he is expected to play on Saturday. Jake Rudock had his best game as a Wolverine since transferring from Iowa in the offseason as he threw for 194 yards and accounted for three total touchdowns while finishing without an interception in the win over the Cougars. “I think it all comes down to really just being comfortable with the calls that Coach has coming in,” Rudock told reporters. “We’ve got to just keep putting work in each day during the week.”

ABOUT MARYLAND (2-2): Caleb Rowe had a disastrous outing against West Virginia, going 10-of-27 for 67 yards and four interceptions before being pulled in the third quarter, but Terrapins head coach Randy Edsall confirmed he will be the starting quarterback against Michigan. Cornerback William Likely has amassed 337 punt return yards, including a Big Ten-record 233 in the season opener against Richmond, and two touchdowns in his first four games. Brandon Ross was one of the lone bright spots for the Terrapins last weekend as he ran for 130 yards to move into 13th place on Maryland’s all-time rushing list with 1,943 yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Michigan has won eight of its last nine Big Ten openers.

2. Rowe has thrown an FBS-high nine interceptions this season.

3. The Wolverines have rushed for over 225 yards in each of their last three games.

PREDICTION: Michigan 31, Maryland 13