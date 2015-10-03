Michigan does it again with defense

CCOLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Michigan’ defense saved the day at Maryland in the Big Ten opener for both teams as the No. 22 Wolverines survived a first half scare with a 28-0 win at Capital One Field at Byrd Stadium.

The Wolverines (4-1, 1-0) scored the first two touchdowns in a span of 2:31 in the third quarter to take command and ride their strong defense to a fourth straight win.

Jourdan Lewis’ interception of Caleb Rowe’s pass set up the Wolverines in Maryland territory and three plays later, Michigan quarterback Jake Rudock connected with running back Drake Johnson on a 31-yard screen pass for a score.

A two-point conversion pass from Rudock to Khalid Hill, made it 14-0 at 7:59.

After a Maryland punt on the ensuing possession, wide receiver Jehu Chesson took a handoff and went 66 yards down the sideline for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead at 5:07.

That was all the scoring Michigan would need on a wet, cold afternoon on which Maryland (2-3, 0-1) never got on track offensively. The Terrapins gained only 105 total yards, 29 on the ground, and punted 13 times, falling for the second consecutive week.

Maryland had only two of its seven first downs after the first quarter, and has scored six points total the last two games. The Terps were 1-of-18 in converting third downs.

The Terrapins’ 105 total yards was a season low, as were the seven first downs.

Related Coverage Preview: Michigan at Maryland

“Desmond Morgan and Joe Bolden and all of our linebackers have been having really good individual play,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said.

“They’re also playing well as a unit. Same with the secondary. All of them are really good players that are playing well together. Each one of those phases is also being coached really well.”

Michigan has shut out two straight opponents and allowed only 14 points in the last four games. The Wolverines came in fourth in the nation in scoring defense at 9.5 points per game.

After a scoreless first quarter, Michigan carved out a 6-0 halftime lead on two field goals by Kenny Allen, the first from 30 yards, set up by Jabrill Peppers’ 29-yard punt return.

Allen’s second field goal came only 53 seconds before the half, and it came after a well-executed screen pass, Rudock finding tight end Jake Butts on a 44-yard play, the longest gain of the first half.

Maryland gained 60 yards and had five first downs in the first quarter but the Michigan defense, No. 2 in the nation in total defense, clamped down.

The Wolverines also came up with two first half interceptions, offsetting two fumble recoveries by the Terrapin defense.

”The thing I was focused on during the first quarter was that both offenses were making mistakes,“ Harbaugh said. ”Penalties, errors, turnovers.

“From a coaching perspective, offensively we were just trying to get our team playing better fundamental technique, assignment football. I felt early on that the offense that could do that was going to have the best chance of winning.”

The Terrapins were a heavy underdog, but coming off an embarrassing 45-6 loss at rival West Virginia, played inspired football before a home crowd of 51,802 for more than half the game.

”I really thought our defense played well enough to win today,“ Maryland coach Randy Edsall said. ”There were really two plays we didn’t play as well as we should have.

“One, they caught us on a full-out blitz (on the first touchdown) with the screen, and then the speed sweep (the second touchdown). Our defense played hard, played aggressive, played physical and did a good job.”

For the second straight week, though, backup quarterback Daxx Garman replaced an ineffective and turnover prone Rowe, who threw three interceptions.

Edsall left the door open on a possible starting quarterback change next week at Ohio State. Michigan returns home to meet Northwestern.

Michigan tacked on a touchdown in the fourth quarter, Johnson scoring on a one-yard run after a shanked punt and fair catch interference penalty set the Wolverines up a the 24-yard line.

The Wolverines had 378 total yards, including 40 rushes for 198 yards. Johnson led the way with 72 yards on 14 rushes.

Rudock completed 16-of-32 passes for 180 yards, an interception and a touchdown. Rowe was 8-of-27 for 47 yards and three interceptions for Maryland. He has thrown 12 interceptions the last four games.

NOTES: Saturday’s game was moved from its original 8 p.m., kickoff to noon as a precaution against potentially hazardous weather from Hurricane Joaquin off the eastern seaboard. ... The Wolverines have won nine of their last 10 Big Ten openers, and are 83-25-2 all-time in conference openers. ... The loss snapped a streak of seven straight regular season victories coming off a loss (dating to 2013) for Maryland. ... Michigan quarterback Jake Rudock played for Iowa last year against Maryland in a 38-31 Terrapin victory. ...Maryland lost linebacker Jefferson Ashiru for the season because of an ankle injury, and his backup, Brett Zanotto, also went down with an ankle injury, although he probably could return this season.