Preview: Michigan at Michigan State

Second-ranked Michigan looks to exact a measure of revenge when it makes the short trip to East Lansing on Saturday to take on Michigan State in the battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy. The Wolverines cruised past Illinois 41-8 to improve to 7-0 for the first time in 10 years and are double-digit favorites to avenge last year's demoralizing loss to the Spartans in which they yielded a blocked punt-return touchdown on the final play of the game.

Michigan, which has outscored its opponents 119-8 over its last two games, has dropped seven of its last eight meetings with Michigan State but leads the nation in five different defensive categories and hopes to defeat the Spartans for the first time since 2012. Michigan State is left to pick up the pieces following a disappointing 28-17 setback against Maryland. The Spartans have dropped five consecutive games for the first time in 25 years and are in serious danger of missing a bowl game just one season removed from an appearance in the College Football Playoff. "Our last five weeks have been tough ones and our football team is very disappointed," Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio told reporters. "You can't hit the reset button, as this isn't a computer game, and you just keep playing, and to be able to do that, you have to remain strong, and that's what we'll do."

TV: Noon ET, ESPN. LINE: Michigan - 23.5

ABOUT MICHIGAN (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten): Jourdan Lewis and Jabrill Peppers were among 16 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given annually to the best defensive back in college football. Freshman Chris Evans, who leads the Wolverines with 416 rushing yards, is likely to miss Saturday's contest after suffering a concussion in the first quarter of the win against Illinois. Fullback Khalid Hill scored his ninth touchdown of the season before leaving the game in the third quarter with an undisclosed injury but is expected to play Saturday - as is Tyree Kinnel, who also exited that contest early.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (2-5, 0-4): Freshman Brian Lewerke completed only 11-of-24 passes for 156 yards with an interception in the loss to Maryland, and Dantonio revealed Tyler O'Connor - who has started five games this season - was "nicked up" but hopes to have him back in time to face Michigan. Linebacker Riley Bullough was ejected for targeting - his third personal foul of the first 11 minutes - last week but can play from the opening kickoff on Saturday since the infraction took place in the first half. LJ Scott ran for 128 yards against the Terrapins to register his second 100-yard rushing performance of the season and the third of his career.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Michigan has won 12 of its last 13 games since losing to Michigan State last season.

2. The Spartans have made a bowl appearance in nine consecutive years.

3. The Wolverines have held four straight opponents to 10 points or fewer.

PREDICTION: Michigan 35, Michigan State 13