Michigan State sticks it to Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- It’s not as if Michigan State needed any more motivation in its rivalry with Michigan, but it appears the Wolverines helped out on Saturday.

No. 8 Michigan State dominated its in-state rival for the second straight season, winning 35-11 in front of a sold-out crowd at Spartan Stadium. It was the sixth victory in the last seven in the series for the Spartans (7-1, 4-0 Big Ten) and the fourth straight at home.

But before the game, the Michigan players planted some sort of spear in the turf near its sideline and it did not go unnoticed by Michigan State. It was the motivation for the Spartans scoring one more touchdown -- a 5-yard run from Jeremy Langford -- in the final minute instead of kneeling on the ball.

”As far as the score at the end,“ Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said, ”I knew we were going to pop one when they had everybody up there, so we popped one and I just felt like we needed to put a stake in them at that point.

”You might as well just come out and say what you’re feeling at some point in time because you can only be diplomatic for so long. The ‘Little Brother’ stuff, all the disrespect, it didn’t have to go in that direction.

“We try to handle ourselves with composure. It doesn’t come from the coach, it comes from the program. Throwing the stake down in our backyard out here, coming out there like they’re all that, it got shoved ... in the last minute or half. We were not gonna pull off of that. We didn’t want to kick a field goal. That wasn’t the MO, but if our guys could get it in, we would get it in.”

Michigan coach Brady Hoke said after the game that he didn’t have an issue with the touchdown scored with 28 seconds left on the clock.

“We had 11 guys out there, they had 11 guys out there,” Hoke said. “We’re trying to compete, they’re trying to compete. That’s what athletics and competition is.”

It was just the latest incident in a rivalry that has never been the same since Michigan running back Mike Hart called Michigan State the Wolverines’ “little brother” after the 2007 win. Dantonio and the Spartans have used it as inspiration and dominated since.

What exactly was planted in the turf and who did it is unclear. Hoke said he was vaguely aware something happened and even the Michigan State players weren’t sure what it was or who did it.

“I think I was aware that something happened, but I‘m not fully aware,” Hoke said. “I heard that a young man put a stake in the ground.”

The reaction was clear from the home team as Michigan State outgained Michigan 446-186 and extended its streak of holding Michigan without a touchdown to 11 quarters before allowing a touchdown in the final minutes.

“We came into the game with an aggressive edge,” Michigan State defensive tackle Lawrence Thomas said. “We knew what we had to do today as a team and as a unit. We had to execute everything our coaches gave to us and we did.”

Langford was the catalyst for the Spartans, rushing for a career-high 177 yards and three touchdowns. His first put Michigan State ahead 7-0 on the first drive of the game and he scored his second touchdown on a 1-yard run with 21 seconds left in the first half. He has now run for at least 100 yards in 12 straight games against Big Ten opponents.

In between Langford’s scores, Michigan managed just a 48-yard field goal from Matt Wile to make it 14-3 in favor of Michigan State at halftime.

After teams traded punts to open the second half, Michigan State’s defense came up with a big play when safety RJ Williamson intercepted a pass by Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner and returned it 29 yards for the touchdown, giving the Spartans a 21-3 lead with 8:33 left in the third quarter.

Michigan State added another score later in the third when quarterback Connor Cook hit wide receiver Tony Lippett with a 70-yard strike to make it 28-3.

Cook was 12-of-22 passing for 227 yards and Lippett had three grabs for 103 yards, his sixth game of more than 100 yards this season that added to his ninth touchdown.

Michigan running back De‘Veon Smith scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 3:40 to play and Gardner found tight end Jake Butt for the two-point conversion to give the Wolverines their only touchdown.

“Obviously, not the results we worked for,” Hoke said. “Putting 11 points on the board and giving up 35, that’s not what we’re accustomed to. We made some progress during the week we thought, but we’ve got to go back to work. Give them some credit, they’re a good football team. We knew that coming in. Great rivalry.”

Gardner was 13 of 28 for 121 yards, lost a fumble and threw two interceptions. Now Michigan finds itself scrambling just to become bowl eligible.

”We’ve got more season left,“ Michigan defensive end Frank Clark said. ”It’s one game. They got the better half. Whether we didn’t prepare well enough or we didn’t come out to play in the second half.

“The defense didn’t execute too well on stopping the run. We gave up over 150 yards. We can’t do that. Any time you do that, you’re not going to win many games.”

And any time you give added fuel to a team that has proved to be superior, it’s not exactly the best plan, either.

NOTES: Michigan freshman DB Jabrill Peppers was not on the dress list, along with LB Desmond Morgan. Both have been out for weeks with unspecified injuries. ... Michigan State C Jack Allen was back in the starting lineup after missing last week’s game against Indiana with a left ankle injury. ... Michigan State freshman LB Chris Frey was ejected in the first quarter after being called for targeting. He hit Michigan punt returner Amara Darboh helmet to helmet to draw the penalty.