Preview: Michigan at Northwestern

Michigan and Northwestern got off to promising starts this season, but both have reversed direction heading into their Big Ten matchup Saturday at Northwestern. The Wolverines have lost three of four since their 5-0 start and will go their ninth consecutive season without a conference title. The Wildcats won their first four games before heading into Big Ten play and losing five straight, most recently on a Hail Mary touchdown pass in the final seconds against Nebraska.

Michigan also lost to Nebraska in its most recent game, combining for minus-21 yards rushing in a 17-13 defeat Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich. That was an improvement over the previous game, when the Wolverines gave up seven sacks for the second straight game and were held to minus-48 yards in a 29-6 loss at No. 16 Michigan State. The Wildcats have suffered significant injuries to their running back corps this season, but Treyvon Green has stepped up with three 100-yard rushing efforts.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Northwestern -3.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (6-3, 2-3 Big Ten): One of the bright spots for the Wolverines this season has been the play of wide receiver Jeremy Gallon, who enters the weekend 53 yards shy of becoming Michigan’s first 1,000-yard receiver since Mario Manningham in 2007. Gallon has produced two games that were off the charts; a 184-yard, three-touchdown performance against Notre Dame in early September and a Big Ten-record 369 receiving yards last month against Indiana. Gallon is due for another big game after being held out of the end zone and under 70 yards the last two games.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (4-5, 0-5): The defense has stopped several drives this season and put the Wildcats in good field position with 18 interceptions, which is tied for the lead in Division I. Chi Chi Ariguzo and Ibraheim Campbell each have four picks and Collin Ellis has three, two of which he returned for touchdowns. Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner has been intercepted 11 times this season, though he has just three in the last five games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Wolverines had just one game with negative rushing yards from 2000 to 20012.

2. Northwestern RB Venric Mark, who led the Wildcats with 1,366 yards rushing last season, intends to seek a medical redshirt after missing most of this season with an ankle fracture and return for a fifth year next season.

3. Northwestern kicker Jeff Budzien has converted 33-of-36 field goal attempts since the start of last season and all 131 point-after attempts in his career.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 31, Michigan 28.