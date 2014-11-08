Preview: Michigan at Northwestern

Michigan has long since seen its season bottom out and the Wolverines will attempt to get back to .500 when they visit Northwestern on Saturday. Michigan routed Indiana last week and coach Brady Hoke would like to produce a couple more sterling performances to stave off the furious alums calling for his job. The Wildcats are struggling even more than the Wolverines as last week’s 48-7 loss to Iowa marked their third straight defeat.

Northwestern has been outscored 110-41 during its losing streak and coach Pat Fitzgerald is trying to avoid another substandard effort. “It’s over, you flush the bad experience and you move on,” Fitzgerald told reporters. “I know some people can’t do that, but I think we’ve got a locker room full of guys that will do that.” Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner was solid against Indiana – 22-of-29 for 220 yards and two touchdowns – and moved into fifth place on the school’s career passing-yardage list with 5,888, passing Todd Collins (5,858 from 1991-94).

TV: 3:30 ET, ESPN2. LINE: Michigan -1.5.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (4-5, 2-3 Big Ten): Running back Drake Johnson came out of nowhere to rack up a career-best 122 yards and two touchdowns against Indiana and he has a chance to make his first career start against the Hoosiers. “I think he’s always been in the mix,” Hoke told reporters. “Here’s what happened: You’ve got a guy who missed a year of football (due to an ACL injury), and you’ve got a guy who started out a little lower than the other three guys on the depth chart.” Middle linebacker Jake Ryan leads the Wolverines with 79 tackles and he forced two fumbles against Indiana to raise his career total to seven, tied with Brandon Graham (2006-09) for second place behind LaMarr Woodley (10 from 2003-06).

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (3-5, 2-3): Freshman running back Justin Jackson has been a bright spot with 726 yards and five touchdowns. He had three consecutive 100-yard outings – with a high of 162 against Wisconsin – and nearly made it four in a row but finished with 96 yards against Iowa. Weak-side linebacker Chi Chi Ariguzo has a team-leading 72 tackles while safety Traveon Henry (57 stops) had a career-best 14 tackles against Iowa, one better than his previous high that occurred last season against Michigan.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Michigan has won eight of the last nine meetings, including a 27-19 triple-overtime victory last season.

2. Northwestern S Ibraheim Campbell has nine career interceptions; his next will make him only the seventh player in school history with 10 or more.

3. The Wolverines are ninth nationally in total defense at 304.9 yards per game.

PREDICTION: Michigan 26, Northwestern 24