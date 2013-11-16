Michigan 27, Northwestern 19 (3 OT): Devin Gardner scored on a 5-yard touchdown run and ran for the ensuing two-point conversion to lift the visiting Wolverines in a low-scoring Big Ten affair.

Gardner finished with 226 yards passing - completing 24-of-43 attempts - but managed only 19 rushing yards on 17 carries as Michigan finished 2-for-18 on third-down conversions. Jeremy Gallon caught 10 passes for 115 yards and Derrick Green rushed for 79 yards for the Wolverines (7-3, 3-3 Big Ten).

Trevor Siemian went 16-of-24 for 137 yards, hitting Christian Jones seven times for 54 yards. Kain Colter rushed for 78 yards and an overtime touchdown for the Wildcats (4-6, 0-6).

Gardner hit Jake Butt for an 11-yard touchdown on the first possession of overtime and Colter followed with a 1-yard score. Northwestern’s Jeff Budzien and Michigan’s Brendan Gibbons followed with their fourth field goals of the game before Gardner scored his touchdown and the Michigan defense stopped Northwestern on downs.

Gibbons had to rush onto the field with the field-goal unit and kick a 44-yarder as time expired in regulation. Gallon was tackled inbounds at the Northwestern 27 with about 11 seconds on the clock and the Wolverines had no timeouts remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Northwestern’s uniforms featured American flag patterns on the shoulders, helmet and gloves as a way to raise awareness and support for the nonprofit Wounded Warrior Project, which aims to honor and empower the country’s wounded veterans. … Budzien has converted 37 of his 40 field-goal attempts since the start of last season and all 132 point-after attempts in his career. … Northwestern has not defeated Michigan since 2008.