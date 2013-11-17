Michigan State routs turnover-prone Nebraska

Michigan State has won some big games the past few years in the Big Ten, but the Spartans had never beaten Nebraska.

Until Saturday -- and on the Cornhuskers’ home turf.

Running back Jeremy Langford rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns and No. 16 Michigan State capitalized on five Nebraska turnovers in a 41-28 victory in a Big Ten game in Lincoln, Neb.

The Spartans’ first win over Nebraska in eight meetings clinched a share of the Big Ten Legends Division title and gave them the inside track to the conference championship game on Dec. 7 in Indianapolis.

Michigan State (9-1 overall, 6-0 Big Ten) closes the regular season with games at Northwestern next Saturday and at home against Minnesota the following week.

“You had an opportunity to take away five turnovers, first of all,” Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said. “It is tough to lose a football game when that happens. We started out on the short side of the field, and we were able to score during those opportunities. But, with that being said, I thought Nebraska rallied and played extremely well as the game progressed.”

Nebraska (7-3, 4-2) closed to 27-21 late in the third quarter, but Michigan State answered the challenge with a 27-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Connor Cook to wide receiver Keith Mumphery. Cook, a first-year starter, completed 15 of 31 passes for 193 yards and no interceptions.

Langford wrapped up the scoring with a 37-yard touchdown run on the Spartans’ final possession to cap his fifth consecutive 100-yard game.

Nebraska had surprising success moving the ball against Michigan State’s stingy defense. The Spartans entered the game ranked No. 1 in FBS in total defense.

”If you go in our locker room right now, there’s a lot of happy guys,“ Michigan State linebacker Max Bullough said. ”There’s a lot of guys that are happy that we won, but there’s some guys that are not necessarily pumped about our performance on defense. We’re not going to ignore the elephant in the room. We didn’t play as well as we wanted to.

“We are happy that we’re winning those types of games. We’d rather be sitting here talking about what we can fix while we’re in the winning column.”

Cornhuskers running back Ameer Abdullah, the Big Ten’s leading rusher, ran for 123 yards on 22 carries, topping 100 yards for the seventh consecutive game. Michigan State, giving up just 43 yards rushing per game, had not allowed a 100-yard rusher this season.

The Cornhuskers finished with 392 total yards but were hurt by their mistakes. Four of the miscues came in the first half as the Spartans built a 20-7 lead by scoring 17 points off turnovers.

“We just made too many mistakes to win,” Nebraska coach Bo Pelini said. “We played well, but we couldn’t overcome ourselves.”

Michigan State’s Michael Geiger kicked two field goals, running back R.J. Shelton scored in a 5-yard run and Langford went 6 yards for a touchdown in the first half.

Nebraska opened the second half with a quick strike when running back Imani Cross ran 51 yards for a touchdown with 11:25 left in the third quarter.

After a Michigan State punt, the Cornhuskers got the ball back at their own 1-yard line. But Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. fumbled the ball away at the 3 and Langford scored from there.

Nebraska responded with a 38-yard pass from Armstrong Jr. to Kenny Bell to cap a 79-yard drive and make it 27-21 with 1:12 left in the first quarter.

Michigan State then put the game out of reach with Mumphery’s touchdown catch, which came after the Spartans converted a fake field goal attempt on fourth-and-1 called “Charlie Brown,” and Langford’s final scoring run in the fourth quarter.

“I just knew that we needed a touchdown to kind of seal the deal and get a bigger cushion for us as an offense and as a team,” Cook said.

Armstrong was 9-of-21 passing for 143 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Bell had seven catches for 82 yards.

NOTES: Michigan State will win at least a share of the Legends Division title for the second time in three seasons. ... Four Michigan State scoring drives covered 12, 8, 22 and 3 yards. ... The Spartans improved their November record to 16-5 under Dantonio. ... Nebraska had won seven straight games in November before the loss.