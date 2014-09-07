EditorsNote: Update 3: corrects fourth graph

Notre Dame ends rivalry with shutout win over Michigan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A year ago, Michigan blasted “The Chicken Dance” after beating Notre Dame as a not-so-subtle jab at the Fighting Irish’s decision to halt the rivalry.

On Saturday at Notre Dame, a much different tune echoed from the bleachers after the No. 16 Fighting Irish blanked Michigan for a 31-0 win in the teams’ final scheduled game.

“Na, na, na, na... hey, hey, hey... goodbye.”

One of college football’s oldest rivalries ended with another history-making performance under the lights at Notre Dame Stadium. A young, aggressive Notre Dame defense forced four turnovers to hand Michigan its first shutout loss since Oct. 27, 1984, against Iowa. Michigan’s stretch of 365 games without a shutout marked the longest streak in the FBS.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said his players on both sides of the ball deserved credit. Quarterback Everett Golson threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns to lead the offense, while cornerback Cody Riggs, safety Max Redfield and Elijah Shumate each intercepted Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner.

Notre Dame (2-0) limited Michigan (1-1) to 289 yards of total offense a week after Michigan’s 52-point outburst against Appalachian State.

“It feels great to beat Michigan,” said Kelly, who improved to 2-3 against the Wolverines since taking over the program in 2010. “It feels great that we’re the first team in the history of Notre Dame football to shut out a Michigan team. Our kids can take that with them. That’s something that they’re very proud of.”

Michigan exited the rivalry with a 24-17-1 series lead, but its offense struggled against a young, aggressive defense. Michigan wide receiver Devin Funchess provided the offense’s only spark with nine receptions for 107 yards, but no other player on Michigan tallied more than 30 rushing or receiving yards.

“Give Notre Dame credit, No. 1,” Michigan coach Brady Hoke said. “It was a total butt-kicking all the way around that we all took.”

Hoke defended his decision to keep Gardner in the game with the score out of reach.

“It’s never one guy, it’s never one piece of an offensive line or the quarterback or the routes or whatever,” Hoke said. “When those things happen, it happens as a team.”

Gardner said Michigan could not afford to dwell on the lopsided loss.

“It’s Notre Dame,” Gardner said. “It’s the last game in the rivalry, and we wanted to come out on top and obviously that didn’t happen. But it is just one game; it is not even a league game. Our goal is to win this Big 10 championship. We are still on course to do that, and that’s what we are working toward.”

Notre Dame provided timely plays on offense, as Golson maintained his hot start to the season after sitting out the 2013 campaign. The Irish built upon a 21-point halftime lead with Golson’s second touchdown pass to wide receiver Amir Carlisle in the third quarter and a 43-yard field goal by Kyle Brindza in the fourth quarter.

“It means everything,” Notre Dame linebacker Jaylon Smith said. “It’s a great rivalry coming to an end.”

Notre Dame opened the scoring when running back Cam McDaniel barreled into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:50 remaining in the first quarter. Michigan linebacker Jake Ryan leaped across the line of scrimmage to try to make a mid-air, goal-line stop, but McDaniel stayed low to avoid Ryan’s outstretched arms.

Notre Dame increased its lead to 14-0 with a 13-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Golson to Carlisle with 3:58 remaining in the second quarter. Four plays earlier, Golson had sustained the drive by converting on fourth-and-3 with an 11-yard strike to wide receiver Will Fuller.

After Michigan went three-and-out on the next series, Notre Dame marched 56 yards in 50 seconds to go ahead 21-0. Fuller leaped in the right corner of the end zone to bring down a 24-yard touchdown pass with 34 seconds remaining in the first half.

Gardner completed his first six pass attempts and marched Michigan within scoring range on each of its first two possessions, but neither drive led to points. Kicker Matt Wile pushed a 46-yard field-goal attempt wide right on the first series, and Wile followed that with a low 48-yard attempt that was deflected at the line.

“We will bounce back,” Hoke said. “Because this is a very resilient, hard-working group of young men who know what it takes to win.”

NOTES: Notre Dame S Austin Collinsworth, a team captain and the son of NFL broadcaster Cris Collinsworth, missed his second consecutive game because of a knee injury. ... Michigan LB Desmond Morgan also missed the game because of an injury. He wore a cast on his right arm on the sideline. ... An academic fraud investigation continued to sideline five Notre Dame players: CB KeiVarae Russell, WR DaVaris Daniels, DE Ishaq Williams, LB Kendall Moore and S Eilar Hardy.