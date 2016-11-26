Preview: Michigan at Ohio State

Second-ranked Ohio State hosts No. 4 Michigan on Saturday with major playoff implications on the line in the 113th edition of the storied rivalry. The Buckeyes have dominated the series over the last decade, winning 11 of the last 12 meetings, including seven straight games in Columbus, and can send a clear message to the College Football Playoff committee by beating their bitter rival for the fifth straight time overall.

Ohio State has the most difficult path to the Big Ten championship game out of the three remaining teams in contention, as the Buckeyes must beat the Wolverines and hope No. 7 Penn State falls to Michigan State, but they could still earn a berth in the CFP for the second time in three years with another win against Michigan. The Wolverines are in control of their own destiny and could claim the Big Ten East title by earning their first win in Columbus since a 38-26 victory on Nov. 18, 2000. Michigan's quarterback situation is still murky as starter Wilton Speight, who missed the 20-10 win against Indiana with a shoulder injury, and John O'Korn have split the first-team reps in practice this week. O'Korn struggled mightily in his first career start for Michigan last weekend but the Wolverines boast one of the top defenses in the country and defensive coordinator Don Brown - who has a stellar track record of stopping spread running attacks - hopes to put the clamps on an Ohio State offense that has scored 42 points in each of the last three games in the series.

TV: Noon ET, ABC. LINE: Ohio State -6.5

ABOUT MICHIGAN (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten): O'Korn, who made 16 starts with Houston before transferring to Ann Arbor after his sophomore season, finished 7-of-16 for 59 yards against Indiana, which was the lowest passing output by a Michigan quarterback since 2001. De'Veon Smith was named the Big Ten's co-offensive Player of the Week after racking up a career-high 158 yards to go along with two touchdowns on Senior Day, and the Warren, Ohio native hopes to duplicate the performance in his home state. "This is my last regular-season game and my last game against Ohio State so I'm going to leave it all on the field," Smith told reporters. "There's a lot more at stake and you have to ramp it up."

ABOUT OHIO STATE (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten): Mike Weber, who was once committed to the Wolverines before choosing the Buckeyes on signing day, ran for 111 yards in the 17-16 win against Michigan State to become the third freshman in program history to rush for 1,000 yards. Quarterback J.T. Barrett was held to 86 passing yards against the Spartans but added 105 on the ground for his second 100-yard rushing game of the season. Senior center Pat Elflein was named a finalist for the Outland Trophy, awarded to the nation's most outstanding interior lineman, while Cameron Johnston was picked as one of three finalists for the Ray Guy Award, given to the top punter in college football.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Ohio State has won the last four meetings in Columbus by an average of 21 points.

2. The Wolverines lead the nation in scoring defense (10.9) and total defense (245.6).

3. The Buckeyes are 18-1 in the month of November under Urban Meyer.

PREDICTION: Michigan 23, Ohio State 21