Barrett fractures ankle as Ohio State beats Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Sixth-ranked Ohio State shook off stubborn archrival Michigan for a 42-28 victory that capped its third straight unbeaten Big Ten season, but the celebration Saturday in Ohio Stadium was tempered by the loss of quarterback J.T. Barrett.

The Heisman Trophy candidate suffered a fractured right ankle at the start of the fourth quarter and left the field on a cart. Seldom-used sophomore Cardale Jones came off the bench to replace Barrett and will take over as the starter for the Big Ten championship game next Saturday against Wisconsin in Indianapolis.

Barrett will undergo surgery on Sunday and is out for the season.

His leg appeared to bend awkwardly underneath him on a tackle. As the leg was put in an air cast, he was consoled by teammates and Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner.

“That was a sick feeling,” Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said after the game. “The good thing is I think we have more leaders on this team right now than we did (last year). That kid’s a frickin’ warrior.”

Barrett, a redshirt freshman, finished the game with 89 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 15 carries and completed 13 of 21 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown.

“It’s a weird feeling. It’s senior day and you just beat the team up north. You’re headed to the Big Ten championship, but it still feels like something is missing when your starting quarterback goes down,” Ohio State tight end Jeff Heuerman said. “We just have to keep moving forward and get ready for next week.”

Ohio State (11-1, 8-0 Big Ten) broke a 21-21 tie with a 2-yard run by running back Ezekiel Elliott late in the third quarter. The Buckeyes clinched the win with a 44-yard breakaway run by Elliott on a fourth-and-1 play with 4:58 left and a 33-yard fumble return by linebacker Darron Lee with 3:58 remaining.

“It worked, so I’ll take credit for that,” Meyer said of call on fourth-and-1. “It was a little set we hadn’t been in before.”

Elliott rushed for 121 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ 24th consecutive Big Ten regular-season win.

Ohio State already had secured a berth in the Big Ten championship game but claimed the East Division title outright with the win and kept alive its hopes to reach the College Football Playoff.

But how realistic are the Buckeyes’ playoff chances now after the record-setting Barrett’s injury?

“I think it’s all going to be how we play next week,” Meyer said. “And I think we’re going to have Cardale ready to go next week.”

The Wolverines (5-7, 3-5) fell short of bowl eligibility for the first time since the 2009 season. There is speculation that Michigan coach Brady Hoke, who is 31-20 in four years, might have coached his final game.

“I thought our kids came to play,” Hoke said. “I would expect them to do so with this football game. It’s like that every year. We didn’t execute as well as we could have in some areas.”

Ohio State snapped a 14-14 tie on its first series of the second half, striking quickly with a 52-yard pass from Barrett to Smith that set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Barrett.

Michigan answered with a 4-yard run by running back Drake Johnson, who rushed for 74 yards on 15 carries, to knot the score again at 21.

Gardner completed 22 of 32 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Michigan wide receiver Devin Funchess had seven catches for 108 yards.

Though Michigan’s struggles this season took some of the luster off the game nationally, the Wolverines came to play in the storied rivalry.

“It always comes down to the fourth quarter it seems like,” Michigan offensive lineman Jack Miller said. “Both teams bring their ‘A’ game.”

The Wolverines moved out to a 14-7 lead with 7:34 left in the second quarter when Johnson capped a 15-play, 95-yard march -- Michigan’s longest drive of the season -- with a 2-yard run.

Ohio State sent the game to halftime tied at 14 and swung the momentum when the elusive Barrett froze the linebackers with a cut and scrambled 25 yards for a touchdown with seven seconds remaining in the second quarter.

“I think that was the difference in the game,” Meyer said.

NOTES: Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett broke the Big Ten record set by Purdue’s Drew Brees for touchdowns accounted for in a season with 45. ... Ohio State is the first Big Ten team to go undefeated in Big Ten play for three straight years since Minnesota in 1933-35. ... Ohio State enshrined 2006 Heisman Trophy winner Troy Smith’s number in Ohio Stadium. ... The Buckeyes’ 13-game winning streak was the second longest in the country behind Florida State’s 27 straight wins entering Saturday’s play. ... Ohio State remembered Kosta Karageorge on the videoboard during senior day. The missing backup defensive tackle texted about concussions before he disappeared Wednesday morning. “All you can do is grab and knee and pray hard,” coach Urban Meyer said. ... Michigan QB Devin Gardner ranks fourth in school history in career total offense.