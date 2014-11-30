Michigan State boosts bowl profile with 34-10 win

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Michigan State staked its claim for a New Year’s Day bowl on Saturday afternoon -- and did so in convincing fashion.

Running back Jeremy Langford rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns and R.J. Shelton returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown as the No. 10 Spartans closed out their regular season with a 34-10 victory over Penn State.

“Hopefully, that will put us in a good bowl, one of those top six bowls,” said quarterback Connor Cook, who went 13 of 25 for 180 yards and a touchdown. “Whichever one it is, we’re thankful for making a big-time bowl like that. It shows that we’re an elite program and we work hard and earn what we get.”

The Spartans (10-2), winners of three straight games, have 10 or more wins in four of the last five seasons.

“I don’t think there’s any question we’ll be chosen (for a New Year’s Day bowl),” coach Mark Dantonio said. “With Georgia losing, with UCLA losing, we’re up there in the Top 10 for sure. That should get us to one of those bowls. That was our goal.”

Tailback Akeel Lynch scored the only touchdown for Penn State (6-6), which lost its second straight, on a 3-yard run. The Lions managed only 233 yards, 38 on the ground.

Langford, who carried 30 times, surpassed 100 yards for the ninth consecutive game and the 15th straight Big Ten game. He scored on a 3-yard run in the third quarter and a 6-yarder late in the game, giving him 19 touchdowns this season.

Cook, who went 9 of 12 in the second half, hit wide receiver Tony Lippett for a 10-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Cook also threw an interception.

Shelton grabbed Sam Ficken’s bouncing kickoff at the Michigan State 10-yard-line, started left, shrugged off Ficken’s tackle attempt at the 27 and continued down the left sideline to complete the 90-yard scoring play.

“We came into the game saying we had to play special on special teams,” Dantonio said. “That was a huge play in the game.”

Michael Geiger added 36- and 39-yard field goals later in the first quarter, making it 13-0.

Ficken nailed a 41-yarder with 4:34 left in the half for the Lions.

Defensive tackle Anthony Zettel of Penn State intercepted Cook’s pass with 45 seconds left in the second quarter and returned the ball to the Michigan State 36, but five plays later quarterback Christian Hackenberg saw his pass into the end zone glance off the hands of wide receiver Chris Godwin and into the arms of cornerback Trae Waynes.

“I thought (Hackenberg) made a nice throw,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “I thought Godwin made a nice adjustment on the ball and had a chance to make a big, momentum-swinging play. Did not work out that way.”

Langford capped a seven-play, 63-yard drive on the Spartans’ first possession of the third quarter with his 3-yard score.

The drive included two completions by Cook, a 25-yarder to wide receiver Keith Mumphrey on third-and-8 from the Michigan State 39 and a 31-yarder to wide receiver Macgarrett Kings Jr. on the next snap. Langford scored three plays later.

Defensive end Marcus Rush sacked Hackenberg on the Lions’ next offensive play and forced a fumble that was recovered by Spartans linebacker Taiwan Jones at the Penn State 18.

Cook found Lippett for a 10-yard score four plays later, giving Michigan State a 27-3 lead.

The Lions then went 79 yards in 10 plays, the last Lynch’s 3-yard scoring run.

The two turnovers by Hackenberg, who went 21 of 45 for 195 yards, give him 19 this season -- 15 picks and four lost fumbles. He nonetheless said the season was “the best thing that could possibly happen” to him, and added that contrary to a report this past week, he is committed to remaining at Penn State.

“I think you (media) guys were the ones that made that whole thing up,” he said. “Never had anything set out about that. Moving forward, man. It’s where I‘m at. It’s where I want to be. It’s the team that I love, the guys that I love, the university that I love to be at. I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else.”

NOTES: Penn State OLB linebacker Brandon Bell missed a second straight game because of a pectoral injury. Jason Cabinda, who started last week’s loss at Illinois in Bell’s place, was unavailable Saturday because of an undisclosed arm injury. As a result, Mike Hull switched from his usual spot in the middle to the outside and Gary Wooten made his first career start in the middle. ... R.J. Shelton’s kickoff-return touchdown was the second in as many years for a Penn State opponent. Nebraska’s Kenny Bell took one the distance last November. Before that, the last time an opponent returned the opening kickoff for a score was in 2007 when Dorian Bryant of Purdue did it. ... Sam Ficken’s field goal was his 23rd this season, a Penn State season record.