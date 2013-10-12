Preview: Michigan at Penn State

Establishing a consistent running game continues to be an elusive goal for No. 16 Michigan as it prepares to play at Penn State in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday. The Wolverines had high hopes for senior running back Fitzgerald Toussaint after he rushed for 100 yards or more in four of the last six games two years ago, but he has surpassed that mark just once in his last 15 contests. Michigan wide receiver Jeremy Gallon also has been quiet of late, going scoreless over the last three games after catching four touchdown passes in the first two contests.

Michigan, which hasn’t allowed a rushing touchdown this season, tries to keep that streak alive against Penn State and senior running back Zach Zwinak, who is tied for fifth in the nation with eight rushing touchdowns. The player the Wolverines will have the most trouble matching up against is Allen Robinson, a 6-3, 210-pound junior wide receiver who had 12 catches for 173 yards and two scores in a 44-24 loss to Indiana last Saturday. They can better their chances by putting pressure on freshman quarterback Christian Hackenberg, but he has been solid this season as well.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Michigan -2.5

ABOUT MICHIGAN (5-0, 1-0 Big Ten): The Wolverines received good news this week when linebacker Jake Ryan was medically cleared to resume play, prompting coach Brady Hoke to say he could “potentially” make an appearance against Penn State. Ryan, who led Michigan in tackles and sacks last season, tore his right ACL in late March, shortly after the start of spring practice. Ryan started all 13 games last season and was a second-team All-Big Ten selection.

ABOUT PENN STATE (3-2, 0-1): The Nittany Lions welcomed back an important part of their defense last weekend. Mike Hull, a senior linebacker, suffered a right knee injury in the season opener against Syracuse but returned to make 10 tackles versus Indiana. Hull has teamed well with senior linebacker Glenn Carson, who leads the team with 39 tackles - including 10 against the Hoosiers.

1. Michigan K Brendan Gibbons has converted 123 consecutive PATs, three short of the school record set by J.D. Carlson from 1988-91.

2. Penn State has scored on 17-of-18 trips into the red zone this season, including 13 touchdowns.

3. Robinson needs seven catches to catch O.J. McDuffie for sixth place on the school’s career reception list (125).

PREDICTION: Michigan 24, Penn State 20