Preview: Michigan at Penn State

No. 12 Michigan looks to stay in the hunt for the Big Ten East Division title when it hits the road to face Penn State on Saturday. The Wolverines have won eight of their last nine games, including a thrilling 48-41 double-overtime victory over Indiana as first-year coach Jim Harbaugh engineers a remarkable turnaround after a dismal 5-7 season under Brady Hoke in 2014.

The Wolverines must beat the Nittany Lions and hope that third-ranked Ohio State defeats No. 9 Michigan State to set up a winner-take-all meeting with the Buckeyes on Nov. 28 in Ann Arbor. Penn State looked to have finally turned the corner after back-to-back wins in late October only to drop a 23-21 decision to 20th-ranked Northwestern on Nov. 7. The Nittany Lions were idle last week and hope a fresh Saquon Barkley, who is averaging 6.3 yards per carry in his freshman season, can exploit Michigan’s suddenly fragile defensive line, which was repeatedly gashed by the Hoosiers. Penn State has won four of the last five meetings with the Wolverines, including the last three games at Beaver Stadium, and hopes to deliver a victory on Senior Day to finish with a perfect record at home for the first time since 2008.

TV: Noon ET, ABC. LINE: Michigan -5

ABOUT MICHIGAN (8-2, 5-1 Big Ten): Senior quarterback Jake Rudock was named the Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for a career-high 440 yards and a school-record six touchdown passes in the win over Indiana. Jehu Chesson also had a career day against the Hoosiers as he hauled in 10 passes for 207 yards and four touchdowns to earn Co-Offensive Big Ten Player of the Week honors along with Rudock. Harbaugh revealed that junior nose tackle Ryan Glasgow will likely miss the rest of the season with a pectoral injury; his absence was felt against Indiana as the defense gave up a season-high 307 rushing yards.

ABOUT PENN STATE (7-3, 4-2): Senior defensive end Carl Nassib broke the Nittany Lions’ single season sack record (15.5) in the loss to Northwestern and has at least one sack in each of his last 10 games. Junior quarterback Christian Hackenberg, a projected first-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft, could be playing his final home game while Michigan native Anthony Zettel, who spurned the Wolverines for the Nittany Lions, will be one of 19 seniors honored in Happy Valley. “I wouldn’t say I hate (Michigan), but I do have a competition factor,” Zettel told reporters. “I always want to go home with the win - not for bragging rights, but just to let everybody know that I beat them.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. The last two games in the series have been decided by a combined eight points.

2. Rudock has thrown for 777 yards and eight touchdowns in his last two outings.

3. Nassib leads the nation in sacks, tackles for loss (19.5) and forced fumbles (six).

PREDICTION: Michigan 27, Penn State 21