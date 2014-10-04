Preview: Michigan at Rutgers

Mired in a mix of inconsistency, injuries and controversy, Michigan is desperate for a bounce-back performance Saturday when the Wolverines travel to New Jersey for the first time in more than eight decades to take on Rutgers. Michigan is coming off a 30-14 home loss to Minnesota, one week after Utah came into Ann Arbor and walked away with a 26-10 triumph. Wolverines coach Brady Hoke came under fire this week not only for the team’s struggles, but for his handling of quarterback Shane Morris, who suffered a concussion against the Gophers but later returned to the game.

Devin Gardner will return at quarterback against the Scarlet Knights, but Hoke would rather focus on the future than dwell on the past. “I‘m getting ready to play Rutgers, that’s what I’ve been doing. Getting ready to play Rutgers. Getting the staff and the team ready to go play Rutgers -- that’s what I’ve been doing,” he said. Rutgers is quietly off to a nice start this season with only a three-point loss to Penn State separating the Scarlet Knights from a perfect record.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Rutgers -3

ABOUT MICHIGAN (2-3, 0-1 Big Ten): The Wolverines, who have lost three games before October for the first time in school history, only managed 88 passing yards against Minnesota and weren’t much better on the ground, rushing for just three yards per carry. The embattled Gardner will need help from star wideout Devin Funchess, who has battled through a leg injury to make eight catches for 119 yards over the last two games after racking up 16 grabs for 202 yards and three touchdowns in the first two games. On the bright side for Michigan is a run defense that has limited three of its five opponents to 2.2 yards per carry or fewer and a red zone offense that is a perfect 12-for-12, including 10 touchdowns.

ABOUT RUTGERS (4-1, 0-1): Despite all the turmoil surrounding the Michigan program, Rutgers’ defense - which allowed six points against Tulane last week - plans to be ready. “The way we have to look at it is we’ve got a real good Michigan team coming in who is going to give us all they’ve got,” said junior defensive tackle Darius Hamilton. Gary Nova threw four touchdown passes last week, including three to high school teammate Leonte Carroo, in becoming the Scarlet Knights’ all-time leader with 61 TD passes in 38 games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Michigan has only played in New Jersey twice - in 1931 (a 21-0 win at Princeton) and in 1881 (a 13-4 loss at Princeton).

2. The Wolverines and Scarlet Knights have never faced each other even though they are the two oldest non-Ivy League programs in the nation.

3. Rutgers S Johnathan Aiken committed a targeting penalty against Tulane, and as a result, will be suspended for the first half against Michigan.

PREDICTION: Michigan 23, Rutgers 20