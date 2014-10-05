No. 10 Michigan State holds off Nebraska

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State thought it had put away Nebraska early in the fourth quarter. The Spartans needed a last-minute interception to avert a disastrous finish.

Cornerback Trae Waynes made his second interception against Cornhuskers quarterback Tommy Armstrong with 30 seconds remaining, sealing Michigan State’s 27-22 victory on Saturday night at Spartan Stadium.

Nebraska scored 19 straight points in the final 12:49 in its failed comeback bid.

“This was 27-3 and it was in control,” Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said. “We were in control of that football game. I‘m just glad I‘m not sitting here talking about how it slipped away. Somehow, some way, we finished.”

The No. 10 Spartans (4-1 overall, 1-0 Big Ten) used a strong defensive effort to build the lead, forcing four turnovers and racking up five sacks. The No. 19 Cornhuskers (5-1, 1-1) were averaging 45.4 points, 572.6 total yards and 354.8 rushing yards, but they were limited to 329 total yards, including 47 rushing.

“A win is a win, no matter how you cut it,” Spartans quarterback Connor Cook said. “Whether it’s pretty or if it’s ugly, we’re all pretty thankful to walk away from this game winners.”

Spartans senior wide receiver Tony Lippett scored on a 55-yard pass reception and a 32-yard run. Lippett caught three passes for 104 yards and increased his season touchdown total to eight for Michigan State, which has won 11 consecutive conference games.

Related Coverage Preview: Michigan at Rutgers

Lippett’s end around with 2:02 remaining in the third quarter seemed to put the game away.

“It taught me not to get too comfortable,” Cook said. “When Tony had that touchdown, I was like, ‘Alright, this is pretty much in the bag.’ A lesson for me to be learned is that you can never be too comfortable. You have to keep piling up the points.”

Senior running back Jeremy Langford gained 111 yards on 29 carries, including a 31-yard touchdown run, and Cook completed 11 of 29 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown.

Armstrong completed 20 of 43 passes for 273 yards but committed three turnovers.

“We didn’t play well enough to win the game,” Nebraska coach Bo Pelini said. “We had plenty of opportunities and we couldn’t maximize our opportunities.”

Senior running back Ameer Abdullah, who was averaging 166.6 rushing yards, scored twice in the fourth quarter but was held to 45 yards on 24 carries. Cornhuskers wide receiver Kenny Bell, who caught three passes for 31 yards, suffered a groin injury in the first half and did not return.

Abdullah’s touchdowns cut the Cornhuskers’ deficit to 11. After Nebraska’s defense forced a three-and-out, De‘Mornay Pierson-El returned a punt 62 yards to make it 27-22 with 3:22 remaining. A two-point try failed.

Spartans placekicker Michael Geiger missed a 36-yard field goal attempt, giving the Cornhuskers one last chance. They moved into Spartans territory and nearly hit on a touchdown pass before Waynes’ clinching interception.

“I don’t care whether we lost by 30 or by five. I‘m not into moral victories,” Pelini said. “We lost the football game and we need to get better.”

With a steady light rain falling, the teams combined for five first-half turnovers, but the Spartans emerged with a 17-0 halftime lead.

Cook and Lippett, a connection that produced six scores in Michigan State’s first four games, struck again for the first points of the game. Lippett used a double move to get past backup cornerback Jonathan Rose, who had just entered after Daniel Davie limped off the field.

Lippett was fortunate not to be called for stepping out of bounds before gathering in Cook’s heave along the left sideline on the 55-yard play with 8:22 left in the first quarter.

Langford’s 31-yard scoring run early in the second quarter made it 14-0. Macgarrett Kings Jr.’s 19-yard punt return, after the Spartans’ defense bottled up the Cornhuskers inside their 10, set up the touchdown.

Geiger’s 28-yard field goal completed the first-half scoring.

Armstrong’s fumble deep in his territory early in the second half led to Geiger’s 27-yard field goal and a 20-0 lead for Michigan State.

Drew Brown’s 40-yard field goal midway through the quarter ended Nebraska’s drought before Lippett’s rushing touchdown, which was aided by Cook’s block.

NOTES: Michigan State’s 41-28 win at Lincoln last season was its first in eight meetings between the schools. ... MSU WR Tony Lippett has caught a touchdown pass in seven consecutive games. ... The Spartans have won six of their last seven night games at Spartan Stadium. ... The Cornhuskers have not gone 6-0 to start a season since 2001. ... Nebraska RB Ameer Abdullah surpassed 6,000 all-purpose yards for his career during the second quarter. He entered with 5,974. ... The Cornhuskers are 2-9 against Top 10 opponents under coach Bo Pelini.