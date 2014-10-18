Preview: Michigan State at Indiana

(Updated: UPDATES with Indiana starting QB Zander Diamont throughout)

Michigan State aims for its fifth straight victory on Saturday and the No. 6 Spartans might find the task easier with host Indiana missing quarterback Nate Sudfeld. The Hoosiers lost Sudfeld to a season-ending injury to his non-throwing shoulder in last week’s loss to Iowa and will start true freshman Zander Diamont against high-powered Michigan State. The Spartans have scored 273 points through six games – the most in school history – and own a seven-game Big Ten road winning streak.

The loss of Sudfeld will increase the reliance on standout back Tevin Coleman but coach Kevin Wilson stated that he will still call for the ball to be put in the air. “We’ll keep throwing it,” Wilson told reporters. “You’ve got to keep your offense going and you’ve got to stay in attack mode.” Michigan State is gearing up for a run at the four-team College Football Playoff behind an offense that has scored 45 or more points on four occasions.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Michigan State –13.5

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (5-1, 2-0 Big Ten): Quarterback Connor Cook is having a stellar campaign with 1,309 yards and 13 touchdowns while standout receiver Tony Lippett has performed well with 32 receptions for 663 yards and eight touchdowns. Jeremy Langford is the main ball carrier and has 555 yards and four rushing scores. The Spartans allow only 81.5 rushing yards per game and some of the standouts are free safety Kurtis Drummond (31 tackles, two interceptions), defensive end Marcus Rush (6.5 tackles for loss), strong-side linebacker Ed Davis (five sacks) and defensive end Shilique Calhoun (four sacks).

ABOUT INDIANA (3-3, 0-2): Coleman had 219 yards in the 45-29 loss to Iowa to raise his national-best total to 1,060 rushing yards, is averaging 8.8 yards per carry and has posted eight straight 100-yard games. Shane Wynn has 27 receptions for 424 yards and it will be interesting to see if his numbers are affected with Sudfeld out and with Diamont getting his first college duty. Middle linebacker T.J. Simmons has a team-leading 34 tackles while defensive end Bobby Richardson (team-leading four sacks) and strong safety Mark Murphy (251 career tackles) are also strong contributors.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Michigan State has won 13 of the past 15 meetings and owns a 43-15-2 edge in the series.

2. The Spartans haven’t allowed a sack in four straight games and have given up the fewest in FBS with three.

3. Coleman has scored a touchdown in a program-record 15 consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 52, Indiana 19