Preview: Michigan State at Indiana

Two teams coming off their first losses of the season clash in a Big Ten battle when No. 16 Michigan State hits the road to face Indiana on Saturday night. The Spartans were dominated by Wisconsin in their conference opener a week ago, while the Hoosiers lost a shootout to Wake Forest.

Mark Dantonio’s squad was overwhelmed by the Badgers, turning the ball over four times, including three interceptions thrown by quarterback Tyler O’Connor. The Spartans’ running game, which had looked so good in a win over Notre Dame behind the running of backs LJ Scott and Gerald Holmes, was stifled against Wisconsin, gaining just 75 yards. Michigan State will need to get that in gear to try to slow down Indiana’s high-flying attack, which ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten and 13th nationally in passing offense (334 yards per game) and second in the league in total offense (516.7). Juco transfer Richard Lagow has stepped right in under center, throwing for 1,002 yards and seven touchdowns in his first three games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET. Big Ten Network. LINE: Michigan State --6.5

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (2-1, 0-1 Big Ten): While the offense had its struggles against Wisconsin, Dantonio has to be concerned about his defense, especially with two of the unit’s most productive players – Riley Bullough and Jon Reschke – dealing with injuries. Bullough, a senior captain at linebacker, missed the game against the Badgers and is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, while fellow LB Reschke will be out for a “significant time period” with an ankle injury, according to Dantonio. Shane Jones started for Bullough against the Badgers and will likely see time whether Bullough plays or not, while Andrew Dowell, who started for Reschke when he missed the opener against Furman, will also see his playing time go up.

ABOUT INDIANA (2-1, 0-0): The Hoosiers are coming off a huge game passing the ball, with Lagow throwing for 496 yards and WR Ricky Jones setting career highs with eight catches for 208 yards. But to keep Michigan State’s ferocious defensive line from simply pinning their ears back and rushing Lagow every play, the running game must improve from last week’s 115-yard outing. The Spartans don’t give up many yards on the ground, but look for the Hoosiers to feed Devine Redding and other backs the ball early to at least establish the threat of a running attack.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Spartans WR Monty Madaris tied his career high with five receptions against Wisconsin, and he leads Michigan State with 12 catches through three contests.

2. Hoosiers WR Nick Westbrook had his second straight 100-yard receiving game against Wake Forest and he leads the Big Ten and ranks 14th nationally in yards per game with 110.7.

3. Michigan State is 26-10 in Big Ten road games under Dantonio, including a 20-4 mark since 2010.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 31, Indiana 24