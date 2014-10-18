No. 6 Michigan State 56, Indiana 17: Connor Cook passed for 332 yards and three touchdowns as the visiting Spartans cruised past the Hoosiers in Big Ten play.

Nick Hill ran for 178 yards and one score and Jeremy Langford rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns for Michigan State (6-1, 3-0), which won its fifth consecutive game. Tony Lippett caught seven passes for 123 yards for his third straight 100-yard outing as the Spartans totaled 662 yards and had a 30-7 edge in first downs.

Tevin Coleman rushed for 132 yards for Indiana (3-4, 0-3) to record his ninth consecutive 100-yard rushing performance. True freshman Zander Diamont struggled with his passing in his first career start and went 5-for-15 for 11 yards.

The Spartans trailed 17-14 in the second quarter before getting an 8-yard scoring run by Langford and a 14-yard pass from Cook to Macgarrett Kings Jr. to take a 28-17 halftime lead. Michigan State added on midway through the third when Cook hit R.J. Shelton on a 4-yard shovel pass to make it an 18-point margin and Langford (12 yards), Delton Williams (22) and Hill (76) tacked on fourth-quarter scoring runs.

Michigan State took a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter when Cook hit Josiah Price on a 10-yard TD pass. Shane Wynn scored on a 75-yard reverse on Indiana’s next play from scrimmage and Diamont scored on a 9-yard run to give the Hoosiers a three-point lead with 5:25 left in the first half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Diamont drew the start due to starter Nate Sudfeld (shoulder) and Chris Covington (knee) suffering injuries in last week’s loss to Iowa. … Lippett has five 100-yard performances this season. … Hoosiers OT Jason Spriggs suffered a possible cervical spine injury late in the fourth quarter and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.