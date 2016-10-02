Indiana takes down No. 17 Michigan State in OT

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- It had been 10 years since Indiana beat a ranked team at home, and that team just happened to be Michigan State.

So on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium when the Hoosiers trailed the Spartans by 14 points in the second half, it didn't look like that upset would be repeated. Instead of remaining resigned to its fate, however, Indiana rallied, sustained a quick comeback from Michigan State and then won in overtime 24-21 on a 20-yard field goal from Griffin Oakes.

"All we talked about was playing hard," Indiana coach Kevin Wilson said. "Maybe at the end, we played hard enough."

They did that, all right, beating a ranked team for the first time in two years and handing No. 17 Michigan State its second straight loss.

"Too many mistakes by us, too many penalties, too many plays we could have made that we didn't make," Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said. "They would have been great plays, some of them, but get a drive at the end of game to tie it up but (we were) not very good in overtime, that's for sure. We take two sacks, then we jump over the pile - so very disappointed.

"What we have to do now is claw our way back into things just in terms of playing winning football."

Junior quarterback Richard Lagow threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns for the Hoosiers (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) while also catching a touchdown pass. Senior receiver Ricky Jones finished with five catches for 124 yards for Indiana and junior Devine Redding ran 19 times for 100 yards.

"Proud of the team," Wilson said. "That was a hard win. We had a thought process early in the week that we were just going to try everything we could to get it into the fourth quarter. Didn't know if we could, but that was an important part of our style in the first half.

"Defensively, we hung in there and we didn't try to take a lot of risks early, because last week we did, kind of burned us a little bit. So in the second half got a little more aggressive, didn't manage a few things well. But our kids played hard, it was a good win, proud of them."

Michigan State (2-2, 0-2) looked to be in control after it opened a 14-0 lead thanks to an 86-yard strike from fifth-year senior quarterback Tyler O'Connor to senior R.J. Shelton in the first half.

The Spartans extended the lead to 14-0 in the third quarter when O'Connor found senior fullback Delton Williams on a broken play for a 24-yard touchdown pass with four minutes to play in the third quarter.

But that's when the Indiana offense got rolling behind Lagow.

After the Williams score for the Spartans, Lagow connected with Jones on a 57-yard pass. Six plays later, the Hoosiers found the end zone as senior receiver Mitchell Paige took a jet sweep handoff from Lagow and then threw back to Lagow for a 5-yard touchdown to cut the Michigan State advantage to 14-7 with 52 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Spartans had a chance to add to the lead and were deep in Indiana territory on the ensuing drive early in the fourth quarter, but on a fourth-down run from O'Connor that would have picked up a first down, tight end Josiah Price was called for holding, forcing the Spartans to punt.

It proved to be a critical penalty as Indiana marched 90 yards in eight plays to tie the score 14-14 with 8:23 left in the fourth quarter on a 22-yard pass from Lagow to Jones. The key play on the drive was a 40-yard strike from Lagow to sophomore receiver Luke Timian that put the ball in MSU territory.

Michigan State then went three-and-out and Indiana took over at its 30 with 6:22 to play. The Hoosiers struck quickly, getting 44 yards from Redding on first down then scoring four plays later on a 15-yard strike from Lagow to Paige to take a 21-14 lead with 4:38 to play.

The Spartans answered with one of their best drives of the game, capping a 13-play drive with a 2-yard pass from O'Connor to Price with 11 seconds to play and tie the score at 21.

Overtime went as bad as it could for Michigan State. After a 2-yard gain on first down, O'Connor was sacked twice and set up senior kicker Michael Geiger for a 49-yard field-goal attempt. It missed badly and Indiana took over.

The Hoosiers were unable to get a first down and Oakes lined up for a 33-yard field goal. It sailed wide left, but Michigan State was called for leaping over the pile, a personal foul. Three plays later, Oakes kicked the winner.

"A very disappointing loss," Dantonio said. "I thought our guys played hard, but our games with Indiana have always been closed and competitive. This time we didn't win the fourth quarter and we needed that to win the football game."

NOTES: Fifth-year senior LB Riley Bullough missed his second straight game for Michigan State because of a shoulder injury. Bullough first hurt his shoulder during the week of preparation for Notre Dame two weeks ago and aggravated the injury during the game. It forced the middle linebacker to sit out last week against Wisconsin and coach Mark Dantonio described Bullough as day to day. ... Michigan State was also without junior LB Jon Reschke, who hurt an ankle against Wisconsin and is expected to miss significant time. ... Michigan State's players wore black socks and black shoes to honor former defensive back Mylan Hicks, who was killed during a nightclub shooting in Calgary this week. Hicks, who played from 2010 to 2014, was a member of the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League. ... Indiana RG Dan Feeney was out the second straight week as the senior continues to recover from a concussion. ... The Hoosiers were also without senior right tackle Dimitric Camiel, who missed the Wake Forest game with a back injury.