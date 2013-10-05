Preview: Michigan State at Iowa

Iowa’s vaunted rush attack will meet its match Saturday afternoon when Michigan State pays a visit. The Hawkeyes come in having won four consecutive games and boast one of the most potent ground games in the nation. That will be put to the test against a Spartans squad that enters its first Big Ten conference game ranked 10th in points allowed and is coming off a narrow loss to Notre Dame.

Spartans-Hawkeyes tilts are traditionally close affairs, and both teams are expecting a similar result Saturday. “They’ve been very close games and what separates those two teams game to game has been the inches,” Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio told reporters earlier in the week. “It’s the details, the little things that either go their way or they don‘t. We’ve got to find those inches, and we’ve got to find them at Iowa City this year.”

TV: 12 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Michigan State -1.5.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (3-1): Spartans quarterback Connor Cook had a mediocre showing last weekend against the Irish — completing just 16-of-32 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown — but Dantonio suggested that the sophomore learned plenty from the experience. “It was the first real big game that Connor Cook took under his belt,” Dantonio said. “I think that will prove to be a valuable experience for him as a quarterback.” Michigan State did well to contain Notre Dame quarterback Tommy Rees but converted just one touchdown in four trips inside the red zone.

ABOUT IOWA (4-1, 1-0 Big Ten Legends): The Hawkeyes have run all over their opposition, averaging better than 244 rushing yards per game - good for 19th in the country. Mark Weisman has been the catalyst for Iowa’s ground dominance, amassing 615 yards - ranking him fourth in the nation - while adding three touchdowns. The junior fullback is a big fan of the Hawkeyes’ bruising style of play. ”Iowa football is all about physical play and I think we’re doing that pretty well so far,“ he said. ”We’re going to try and continue to do that and we’ll see what happens.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Iowa has won three of the previous four meetings, including a 19-16 defensive struggle Oct. 13, 2012.

2. The Hawkeyes rank third in the country in converted third downs with 42, and 13th in third-down conversion rate at 52.5 percent.

3. Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker starred as an All-Big Ten defensive back with Michigan State from 1983-1985.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 20, Iowa 17