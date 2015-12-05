Preview: Michigan State vs. Iowa

Fourth-ranked Iowa and fifth-ranked Michigan State clash in Saturday’s Big Ten title game in Indianapolis and the winner appears all but certain to land one of the four spots in the College Football Playoff. The Hawkeyes recorded an undefeated regular season for the first time in 93 years and won the Big Ten West while Michigan State’s lone stumble was a one-point loss at Nebraska as it won the East division.

With the schools ranked fourth and fifth headed into the matchup, Spartans coach Mark Dantonio feels the winner is a lock for a playoff spot. “I think the Big Ten is in,” Dantonio said at a press conference. “You know, a 12-0 team and a one-loss team, so whoever wins this football game is going to get an extra bump, so I would think they’re in.” The Hawkeyes grudgingly gained the nation’s respect as the season wore on and coach Kirk Ferentz says his squad has nothing to lose in the title game. “We’re probably the team that’s not supposed to be there,” Ferentz said in a press conference. “So let’s go cut it loose and see what happens. What’s going to decide the game is who plays best, not all the other stuff, so that’s what we have to focus on.”

TV: 8:17 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Michigan State -3.5

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (11-1, 7-1 Big Ten): Senior Connor Cook (2,730 yards, 24 touchdowns, four interceptions) was named the Big Ten’s top quarterback and senior Aaron Burbridge (75 receptions for 1,158 yards and seven touchdowns) was selected as the top receiver, and the duo lead an offense averaging 33.4 points per game. Senior defensive end Shilique Calhoun (8.5 sacks) was named first-team All-Big Ten for the third straight season and heads a unit that includes sophomore nose tackle Malik McDowell (11.5 tackles for losses) and junior middle linebacker Riley Bullough (90 tackles). “Shilique Calhoun continues to be a dominant, disruptive force on the defensive line,” Dantonio told reporters. “He has the flair for providing a spark when the team needs it - with tackles for losses, sacks and blocked field goals.”

ABOUT IOWA (12-0, 8-0): Junior quarterback C.J. Beathard (2,354 yards, 14 touchdowns, three interceptions) has been efficient and avoids mistakes while senior running back Jordan Canzeri (964 yards, 12 touchdowns) is running well again after a midseason ankle injury. Junior cornerback Desmond King was named the Big Ten’s top defensive back and his eight interceptions -- tied for the most in the nation -- have matched the school record shared by Louis King (1981) and school legend Nile Kinnick (1939) but he found himself benched for the first quarter of the regular-season finale against Nebraska after missing a team meeting. “We don’t show favoritism here,” King told reporters. “No matter who you are, you’re going to have to face the consequences if it’s a team violation.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Iowa leads the series 23-20-2 but Michigan State won the most recent meeting, 26-14 in 2013 at Iowa City.

2. The Hawkeyes and Spartans tied for the Big Ten in both takeaways (25) and turnover margin (+14).

3. Cook needs two touchdown passes to break the single-season mark held by Kirk Cousins (25 in 2011) and Burbridge is five receptions away from surpassing the school record of 79 shared by Devin Thomas (2007) and B.J. Cunningham (2011).

PREDICTION: Iowa 27, Michigan State 24