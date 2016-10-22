Preview: Michigan State at Maryland

Michigan State hits the road hoping to snap a surprising four-game losing streak when it visits Maryland in a Big Ten battle on Saturday. The Spartans, who were ranked in the top 10 earlier this season, have followed a 2-0 start with their slide while the Terrapins are on a two-game skid following a 4-0 start to the campaign.

Mark Dantonio's Spartans have built their reputation as championship contenders on their defense, but this year's team is giving up 30 points per game, which ranks 12th in the conference. Offensively, its been a roller-coaster ride for Michigan State, with the inconsistency causing Dantonio to juggle his quarterbacks. Maryland is hoping to get back its signal-caller as Perry Hills (622 yards, six touchdowns) missed last week’s loss to Minnesota with a shoulder injury. The Terrapins’ defense has been solid against the pass, allowing just 429 yards over the last three games - the fewest during a three-game span versus conference rivals since 2004.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: N/A

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten): Dantonio continues to play the guessing game of who will start under center, listing both senior Tyler O’Connor and redshirt freshman Brian Lewerke as co-starters on this week’s depth chart. Lewerke earned the honor last week against Northwestern, throwing for 99 yards and a touchdown, before O’Connor entered in the third quarter and finished with 281 yards and three scores. The senior seems the obvious choice but did last week as well, and Dantonio is trying to do whatever he can to shake up the Spartans’ offense and get some consistent production.

ABOUT MARYLAND (4-2, 1-2): While the return of Hills to the lineup would be a positive for the Terrapins’ offense, the re-emergence of Lorenzo Harrison may be even more of a key against Michigan State. The freshman running back has gained 397 yards on 48 carries and scored four touchdowns to lead the team, but he rushed only five times for 35 yards against Minnesota. Harrison is a home-run hitter for the Terrapins’ ground game, averaging 8.3 yards per carry, and that threat is going to be needed against a Spartans squad that just permitted Northwestern's Justin Jackson to gain 188 yards on the ground.

EXTRA POINTS

1. MSU WR R.J. Shelton recorded a career-high 190 receiving yards against Northwestern and currently ranks third in the Big Ten, averaging 75.3.

2. Maryland WR Levern Jacobs made a career-high 10 catches versus Minnesota, becoming the first Terrapin to accomplish the feat since December 2014.

3. The Terrapins are second in the Big Ten in sacks with 18 but rank last in sacks allowed with 19.

PREDICTION: Maryland 31, Michigan State 24