No. 12 Michigan State 37, Maryland 15: Jeremy Langford recorded 138 yards rushing and two scores as the Spartans throttled the Terrapins for their ninth straight road win in Big Ten play.

Connor Cook threw for 240 yards, Keith Mumphrey had 78 yards receiving and Nick Hill broke off a 33-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter for Michigan State (8-2, 5-1). The Spartans’ defense forced four turnovers and held the Terrapins to 2-of-14 on third-down conversions.

C.J. Brown tossed a pair of touchdowns and had 246 yards with three interceptions for Maryland (6-4, 3-3). Juwan Winfree chipped in four catches and a touchdown and Daniel Adams had the other receiving score for the Terrapins.

Michigan State settled for field goals on three straight trips to the red zone as Michael Geiger connected from 22, 34 and 35 yards with a miss from 47. Brown and Adams hooked up for a 20-yard scoring play and the Spartans put their touchdown spell to rest when Langford crossed the goal line from 8 yards out to claim a 16-7 edge before the break.

Brown threw two interceptions in the first half and was picked off a third time with 1:06 left in the third quarter by RJ Williamson, who returned it 22 yards for a score, and Langford added a TD run of 25 yards in the final stanza to go up 30-7. Brown tossed a 31-yard scoring strike to Winfree with 4:07 remaining to pull within 15, but Nick Hill shut the door with a 33-yard TD run on the ensuing drive.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Michigan State S Kurtis Drummond notched his third interception of the season, tying him for fourth-most in the Big Ten. ... Cook registered his sixth consecutive game with more than 200 yards passing. ... Maryland headed into Saturday’s matchup averaging 125.7 yards rushing but came away with just six yards against the Spartans.