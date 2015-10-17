Preview: Michigan State at Michigan

Michigan has pushed its way back into the national spotlight with three straight shutouts and looks to continue its impressive run when fourth-ranked Michigan State visits for a Big Ten showdown on Saturday. The 14th-ranked Wolverines have allowed only 14 points total in five consecutive victories since losing to Utah in first-year coach Jim Harbaugh’s debut on Sept. 3.

It’s the first time Michigan has strung together three straight shutouts in the same season since 1980 and the Wolverines stand second in the nation in total defense (181.3 yards per game). That unit will be challenged by a Michigan State squad which has won 10 consecutive games and is led by quarterback Connor Cook, who is 29-3 as a starter in his career – 18-1 against Big Ten schools. The Spartans are averaging almost 400 yards of offense and have won six of the last seven games in the series. “We need to play better at certain points,” Michigan State Mark Dantonio told reporters. “But we are undefeated, we’ve found a way to win football games; that’s the bottom line.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Michigan –8

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (6-0, 2-0 Big Ten): The Spartans hope to get standout left tackle Jack Conklin (knee) and tight end Josiah Price (leg, four touchdowns) back for Michigan, but running back Madre London (ankle) is out indefinitely. Tailback Delton Williams, who was expecting to redshirt, has been activated to back up starter LJ Scott (418 rushing yards, six TDs) along with Gerald Holmes. Cook has thrown for 12 touchdowns with only two interceptions this year and his top target is Aaron Burbridge (34 catches, 560 yards, four TDs).

ABOUT MICHIGAN (5-1, 2-0): The Wolverines have coupled their stingy defense with a balanced offense that is averaging 201.3 yards rushing and 189.2 through the air. Jake Rudock tossed three interceptions in the opener at Utah and has three in five games since while completing 62 percent of his passes overall and De’Veon Smith (390 yards rushing) leads the ground attack. Linebacker Joe Bolden keys a balanced defense with 38 tackles while lineman Willie Henry had two of his four sacks against Northwestern last week in a 38-0 win.

1. Wolverines WR Jehu Chesson, who took the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown last week, was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week.

2. Michigan State LB Riley Bullough boasts a team-high 55 tackles – tied for third in the Big Ten – and three sacks.

3. The Spartans have scored at least 24 points in 21 straight games, tied with Baylor for the longest such streak in FBS.

PREDICTION: Michigan 21, Michigan State 14