Michigan drops the ball, so Michigan State wins

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Connor Cook said he felt like he was living a dream. Mark Dantonio couldn’t stop using the word crazy.

But what happened at Michigan Stadium on Saturday -- as improbable as it was -- turned out to be completely real, and the Spartans were the team that came away trying to explain how they turned what looked like a sure loss into a thrilling 27-23 victory over Michigan.

With 10 seconds left in the game and the Wolverines leading 23-21, punter Blake O‘Neill tried to kick the ball away and ice the victory.

But he dropped the snap and as he tried to corral the ball and kick it, he was hit by Michigan State safeties Matt Morrissey and Grayson Miller.

The ball shot into the hands of redshirt freshman safety Jalen Watts-Jackson, who took off for the end zone.

Watts-Jackson and a convoy of Spartans went 38 yards and crossed the goal line as the clock showed zero, giving No. 7 Michigan State its seventh win in the last eight games against its top rival.

”I don’t know what to say about that,“ Dantonio said. ”You go from 10 seconds and the guy punting the ball and thinking, ‘OK, this is done,’ then all of a sudden life gets flipped upside down and we come out on the top of it.

“Football is a crazy, crazy game. I can’t really explain it, but we just had a belief. There was a belief in what went down.”

As Cook watched from the sidelines, he hardly knew what to do. He raced onto the field to celebrate, then headed for his family at the opposite side of the stadium.

”It happened and everyone just rushed the field,“ the fifth-year senior quarterback said. ”Honestly it felt like a dream. I was running over to our student section, our parent section and celebrating with my family.

“Honestly I’ve never felt anything like that. It felt like I was in a dream.”

The reality is Michigan State (7-0, 3-0 in the Big Ten) kept its championship hopes alive. The Spartans had not played well entering Saturday’s game and it was Michigan, fresh off three straight shutouts, that had all the momentum.

And until the final seconds, it looked like Michigan (5-2, 2-1) was going to be the team that came out looking good in the Big Ten West.

The defense had done its job and redshirt freshman safety Jabrill Peppers had provided 157 total yards, producing two big kick returns and a 28-yard reception in the second half that set up a Michigan field goal.

Senior fullback Sione Houma scored twice for Michigan, while senior kicker Kenny Allen had three field goals, his last a 38-yarder giving the Wolverines a 23-14 lead with 9:25 left in the final quarter.

But Cook was big when he needed to be for Michigan State, completing 18-of-39 passes for 328 yards and a touchdown. Senior receiver Aaron Burbridge had nine catches for 132 yards and Macgarrett Kings Jr. had a 30-yard touchdown reception. Freshman running back LJ Scott added two touchdown runs.

After the final Michigan field goal, Cook hit fifth-year senior fullback Trevon Pendleton on a 74-yard pass play. Scott scored on the next play to make it 23-21.

Michigan State had another shot later in the fourth quarter, but Kings dropped a fourth-down pass inside the Michigan 15. And after being forced to punt on its next possession, Michigan State failed on a fourth-and-19 with under two minutes to play.

Michigan ran three straight times to set up the punt that became one of the more bizarre plays of the season.

”Very unfortunate,“ Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. ”Mistakes were made not fielding it cleanly, he bobbled it a few times. He should have just fell on it. So mistakes were made. Very unfortunate circumstances.

“Our guys played big in a big game, overcame so much, calls that were made and calls that weren’t made. Just kept fighting. Ultimately played winning football. What do you say about the final play? It was unfortunate. Didn’t get the result. They played really well played winning football, competed like maniacs, both teams did. It was a heckuva game.”

NOTES: Safety Jalen Watts-Jackson was injured on the winning play and was taken off the field on a cart. Dantonio said the redshirt freshman was taken to the hospital with either a dislocated hip or broken hip. ... Michigan State has won 11 straight games and is on a 12-game road winning streak in Big Ten games. ... Michigan senior linebacker Joe Bolden was called for targeting in the second quarter. The play was upheld and he was ejected from the game. ... Michigan State’s second-quarter touchdown by freshman LJ Scott ended a streak of 46 straight possessions on which Michigan did not allow a touchdown.