Preview: Michigan State at Nebraska

Michigan State and its ability to hold off a furious rally proved to be the only thing standing in between Nebraska and a 9-0 start last year. The sixth-ranked Spartans hope to avoid another dramatic ending and succeed where the Cornhuskers could not in 2014 on Saturday when they become only the 10th unbeaten opponent to visit Memorial Stadium in November in the 93-year history of the legendary stadium.

Michigan State took a 24-point lead into the fourth quarter last season only to watch Nebraska score the final 19 points and threaten for the go-ahead score before Trae Waynes intercepted a pass with 30 seconds remaining. The Spartans, who won their first three Big Ten games by single digits, have had their own flair for the dramatic this season, but are off to their best start in five years and can move to 9-0 for the first time since winning a share of the national title in 1966 with another victory. Nebraska’s nightmare season continued last weekend, committing five turnovers without injured quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. in a 55-45 loss at Purdue. The Cornhuskers won the first seven meetings between the schools, but the Spartans have countered by taking the last three and have won 12 consecutive Big Ten road games – the nation’s second-longest streak of conference road victories.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Michigan State -5.5

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (8-0, 4-0 Big Ten): Connor Cook received Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors for the first time in his career following the Spartans’ a 52-26 win over Oct. 24 against Indiana after setting a school record with 416 yards of total offense, including a career-high 398 yards passing. The junior quarterback’s favorite target by a wide margin has been Aaron Burbridge, who ranks second in the conference in catches (52) and leads the Big Ten in receiving yards (830). The bye week came at a good time for Michigan State, which expects offensive linemen Jack Conklin and Jack Allen as well as starting running back Madre London to return from injury to spark the conference’s 11th-ranked rushing attack.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (3-6, 1-4): The Cornhuskers have 13 players listed on the injury report, but coach Mike Riley stated earlier this week he expects at least Armstrong, receiver Alonzo Moore, linebacker Chris Weber, offensive tackle Nick Gates, cornerback Jonathan Rose and safety Byerson Cockrell to play. One player that will not join them is receiver/returner De‘Mornay Pierson-El, who will undergo season-ending surgery for a broken leg and knee injury he suffered after celebrating a teammate’s touchdown last weekend. Starting running back Terrell Newby (team-high 697 rushing yards – sixth in the Big Ten) injured his ankle against Purdue and is among the nine players listed as questionable for this contest.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Saturday’s game marks the first time an unranked Nebraska team has hosted an undefeated opponent in November since top-ranked Oklahoma visited in 1955.

2. The Cornhuskers have won 16 straight night games at Memorial Stadium and are 42-5 overall in such contests, but Michigan State has won 20 of its last 21 games against Big Ten opponents. 3. The Spartans’ plus-10 turnover differential is tied for fifth-best in FBS while Nebraska’s minus-8 margin is tied for 113th.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 45, Nebraska 27