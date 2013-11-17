FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Michigan State 41, Nebraska 28
#Intel
November 17, 2013 / 1:36 AM / 4 years ago

Michigan State 41, Nebraska 28

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

No. 16 Michigan State 41, Nebraska 28: Jeremy Langford rushed for a career-high 151 yards and tied a personal best with three touchdowns as the visiting Spartans benefited from five takeaways and took control of the Big Ten Legends Division.

Connor Cook threw for 193 yards and a touchdown for Michigan State (9-1, 6-0), which defeated the Cornhuskers (7-3, 4-2) for the first time in eight meetings. The Spartans own a two-game advantage over Nebraska and idle Minnesota in the Legends Division with two games remaining.

The Cornhuskers’ Ameer Abdullah ran for 123 yards against a Michigan State defense that allowed a FBS-best 43.4 yards per game entering the contest. Tommy Armstrong Jr. threw for 143 yards and two touchdowns, but was charged with three turnovers – including two fumbles that led to Michigan State touchdowns.

Michigan State took advantage of three first-quarter turnovers by Nebraska to build an early 10-point advantage. The Spartans stretched their margin to 20-7 late in the second quarter after the Cornhuskers’ fourth turnover and Langford converted from 6 yards out on a powerful off-tackle run with 21 seconds remaining before the break.

Following a career-long 51-yard touchdown run by Imani Cross on Nebraska’s first second-half drive, Armstrong fumbled for the second time as the Cornhuskers were attempting to get out of their end zone and Langford scored one play later. Kenny Bell countered with a 38-yard touchdown catch, but Cook’s 27-yard scoring strike to Keith Mumphery established a 34-21 lead with 7:56 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Michigan State surrendered its first touchdown in four games. … Nebraska’s three first-quarter turnovers matched its most in the opening quarter over the last 10 seasons (also committed three turnovers in the first quarter against Oklahoma on Nov. 1, 2008). … Abdullah - who added a 12-yard touchdown catch with 10 seconds remaining - rushed for 87 of Nebraska’s 95 yards in the first half; the most rushing yards Michigan State had surrendered in an entire game entering the contest this season was 92.

