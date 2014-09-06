Preview: Michigan State at Oregon

The calendar just flipped to September but postseason implications will be the focus when No. 4 Oregon hosts No. 6 Michigan State in a non-conference game Saturday afternoon. Both sides have their sights set on qualifying for the inaugural four-team College Football Playoff and the winner of this game could have solid bragging rights come late November. Oregon was among the national leaders in offensive production last season while the Spartans sported one of the top defenses, and both appear to have carried those same strengths into this season.

Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota picked up where he left off last season, throwing for 267 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for another score in a win over South Dakota. The three-year starter and early Heisman Trophy candidate will have his work cut out against a defense that likes to press receivers with its cornerbacks and blitz its linebackers early and often. Connor Cook also continues to improve at quarterback for the Spartans and was in fine form in the season-opening blowout win against Jacksonville State, completing 12-of-13 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Oregon -12.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (1-0): Spartans running back Jeremy Langford twice hobbled off the field after tweaking his ankle Friday but downplayed the injury earlier this week and appears set to play against the Ducks. Michigan State is also expected to have starting left guard Travis Jackson (back spasms) and punt return specialist Macgarrett Kings (left ankle) in the lineup after they departed early during the Jacksonville State game. Jackson’s return is especially key because the Spartans already lost a starter up front when right guard Connor Kruse went down with a leg injury in the middle of last month.

ABOUT OREGON (1-0): Byron Marshall will have a tough time topping his performance against South Dakota, as he led the Ducks in both rushing and receiving coming out of the slot position. About the only thing he dropped was the football just before he crossed the goal line at the end of what would have been a 54-yard touchdown run. Marshall’s threat, whether on a pass pattern or a handoff, should open things up even more for freshman running back Royce Freeman.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Mariota needs 303 passing yards to move pass Joey Harrington and into fourth in program history.

2. Oregon starting right tackle Jake Fisher is one of two Michigan natives on the Ducks.

3. Michigan State’s 11-game winning streak is the second-longest in the FBS behind Florida State (17).

PREDICTION: Oregon 29, Michigan State 20.