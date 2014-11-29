Preview: Michigan State at Penn State

After dispatching a pair of Big Ten newcomers, Michigan State takes aim at a more familiar opponent when the eighth-ranked Spartans visit Penn State on Saturday in the regular-season finale for both teams. The Spartans are just a game behind Ohio State in the Big Ten East Division, but they cannot catch the Buckeyes due to a 49-37 loss versus Ohio State on Nov. 8. Michigan State rebounded from that defeat with back-to-back victories against Maryland and Rutgers by a combined margin of 82-18.

“I think they have done an outstanding job (of bouncing back), and I’ve always said that we have got great senior leadership here and great chemistry,” Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio told reporters. “That’s what chemistry shows you - your ability to handle the down times with the good.” Penn State has faced more down times than good times over the last two months, including last Saturday’s 16-14 setback in which Illinois’ kicker booted the game-winner with eight seconds left. “We’re going to move forward with a bunch of guys that are excited and positive about their opportunity here,” said Nittany Lions coach James Franklin, whose team will honor 17 players on Senior Day.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN2. LINE: Michigan State -13

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (9-2, 6-1 Big Ten): The Spartans are sixth nationally with an average of 43.9 points per game and have not been held below 35 points since Oct. 4 against Nebraska. Connor Cook passed for two scores against Rutgers, while Jeremy Langford and Nick Hill each had a pair of rushing TDs as Michigan State outgained the Scarlet Knights, 520-234. Langford’s streak of 14 straight regular-season conference games with at least 100 rushing yards is a school record and the longest active streak in the country.

ABOUT PENN STATE (6-5, 2-5): Sophomore quarterback Christian Hackenberg passed for a career-low 93 yards against Illinois, although he did manage to play interception-free football for just the second time this season. Akeel Lynch supplied 172 total yards and a touchdown for the Nittany Lions, who have won only twice since starting the season 4-0. It is hard to blame the Penn State defense, which ranks fourth in the nation with an average of 16.2 points allowed per game and has given up 36 total points over the last three games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Lynch has run for 130 and 137 yards in the last two games after surpassing 51 yards only once in the season’s first nine contests.

2. Penn State holds a 14-13-1 advantage in the all-time series.

3. Michigan State WR Tony Lippett has averaged 60.7 receiving yards over the last three games following a stretch of four consecutive 100-yard performances.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 37, Penn State 21