Preview: Michigan State at Rutgers

Third-ranked Michigan State attempts to extend its school-record Big Ten road winning streak to 11 games when it visits struggling Rutgers on Saturday night. The Spartans, who must avoid looking ahead to a showdown at Michigan next week, will try to continue their progress on the ground after recording 267 yards in a 24-21 win over Purdue last week.

The improved rushing attack has taken some pressure off senior quarterback Connor Cook, who has 10 TD passes and one interception in 2015 and is 28-3 as a starter -- breaking Kirk Cousins’ school record for career wins. “It’s a great accomplishment, and it means a lot,” Cook told reporters. “It’s a credit to all the guys that have been around the team. Football’s a team sport.” Rutgers, which also hosts No. 1 Ohio State on Oct. 24, rebounded from two losses to beat Kansas 27-14 at home on Sept. 26 before enjoying last weekend off. Chris Laviano has completed 72 percent of his passes for the Scarlet Knights and gets talented receiver Leonte Carroo back from suspension.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Michigan State -14

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (5-0, 1-0 Big Ten): LJ Scott rushed for 146 yards -- scoring twice -- last week to be named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the second time and has 376 on the season, just ahead of Madre London (372). The Spartans could get standout left tackle Jack Conklin (knee) back after he missed last week’s contest while safety RJ Williamson (torn biceps) is out indefinitely. Cook’s top target is Aaron Burbridge (25 catches, 414 yards, four TDs), and tight end Josiah Price (four TDs) could return after sitting out last week.

ABOUT RUTGERS (2-2, 0-1): Carroo, who missed the last two games due to an assault charge that was dropped early this week, has been reinstated and will aid an offense which sputtered in the 28-3 loss to Penn State in its Big Ten opener on Sept. 19. Carroo had seven receptions for 181 yards and three TDs in two games, and Laviano has still thrown for at least 200 yards in three straight contests. Josh Hicks is fifth in the Big Ten while averaging 92.8 yards rushing and has scored four times for the Scarlet Knights, who are giving up 23 points per contest.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Cook needs three touchdown passes to become the third Michigan State quarterback with 60 in his career.

2. The Scarlet Knights lead the Big Ten in third-down percentage (50.0) and are second in the league in possession time (33:43).

3. The teams have split six all-time meetings with Michigan State winning 45-3 last year and Rutgers taking the last meeting in Piscataway, N.J. in 2004 -- 19-14.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 35, Rutgers 21