Michigan State escapes Rutgers with 31-24 win

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- A knee injury to Michigan State running back L.J. Scott kept him from starting Saturday night against Rutgers, but it didn’t keep him from finishing the game in style.

Scott, a true freshman and the leading rusher for No. 4 Michigan State (6-0, 2-0 Big Ten), scored on a 3-yard run with 43 seconds to play to lift the Spartans to a 31-24 win over Rutgers (2-2, 0-2) before 50,373 at High Point Solutions Stadium.

The 6-foot, 233-pound Scott replaced fellow running back Madre London, who left the game in the third quarter with a knee injury. Scott accumulated all of his 42 rushing yards on nine second-half carries. He leads Michigan State in rushing with 418 yards this season.

The win was the Spartans’ school-record 11th straight on the road in conference play.

Michigan State drove 76 yards in 10 plays, using up 3:33 for the decisive score. Coach Mark Dantonio’s team converted three third downs on the drive. Scott ran for 37 of his 42 yards on the march.

”We wanted to hold him (Scott) out,“ Dantonio said. ”We’ve got guys hurt, but we’re not going to , excuse my pun, use that as a crutch.

“We’re a 6-0 football team, and I keep saying across the country, you watch what goes on every week, there are tough games out there and people are struggling. I do believe we are getting everybody’s best shot, but I‘m sure next week will be a great football game.”

Related Coverage Preview: Michigan State at Rutgers

Michigan State travels to Ann Arbor to face Michigan next Saturday.

Rutgers’ bid for a tying score ended at midfield when quarterback Chris Laviano inexplicably spiked the ball on fourth down with three seconds to play.

“I looked to the sidelines and the coaches were telling me to spike it and the sticks still said third down,” Laviano said of the mistake. “I just did what coach (Norries Wilson) said to do.”

Wilson was filling in for coach Kyle Flood. who was serving a three-game suspension for improperly contacting one of his player’s professors about grades.

”The offense fought really hard,“ Laviano said. ”There’s things we can improve on. Ultimately, we had a chance to win the game and we didn‘t.

“I think I took care of the ball well, made plays where I was there. We were in a tough situation. The last 40 seconds didn’t go in our favor.”

The dramatic loss was the second one for the Scarlet Knights with less than a minute remaining this season. They dropped a 37-34 decision at home to Washington State when the winning score occurred with 13 seconds to play.

Kyle Federico’s 24-yard field goal with 4:21 to play tied the score at 24 for Rutgers (2-3, 0-2), which marched 91 yards to draw even.

The Spartans trailed by four points at the half but rallied in the second half outscoring the Scarlet Knights 21-10. Michigan State has scored at least 24 points in 21 straight games, tied for the longest active streak in the FBS with Baylor.

Quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate Connor Cook completed 23 of 38 passes for 357 yards and two touchdowns for Michigan State.

Rutgers wide receiver Leonte Carroo caught seven passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns.

Carroo drew Rutgers within 24-21 when he caught his third scoring pass of the game, a 28-yard strike from Laviano with 4:51 remaining in the third quarter.

Trailing 14-10, Michigan State reclaimed the lead on its first possession of the third quarter, traveling 73 yards in 11 plays that culminated with a 1-yard run by Scott.

The lead moved to 24-14 on the Spartans’ next possession when wide receiver DeAnthony Arnett, a fifth-year senior, caught a 25-yard pass from Cook down the right sideline with 5:46 left in the third quarter.

Rutgers went into the half with a 14-10 edge thanks to two touchdown receptions by Carroo. He caught a 5-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter and on the Scarlet Knights’ next possession hauled in a 39-yard score 1:45 later.

Michael Geiger kicked a 30-yard field for the Spartans with 9:14 left in the second quarter to make it 14-10.

Wide receiver Macgarrett Kings Jr. caught his first touchdown pass of the season, an 8-yard strike that gave Michigan State a 7-0 lead with 1:46 left in the first quarter. The score ended an eight-play, 57-yard drive.

NOTES: Michigan State junior RT Kodi Kieler returned after missing the last three games with a knee injury. ... Spartans LT Jake Conklin dressed for the first time since injuring his knee on Sept. 26 against Central Michigan. ... Spartans coach Mark Dantonio went 1-1 against Rutgers during his three seasons at Cincinnati (2004-06), including a 30-11 upset victory over the seventh-ranked Scarlet Knights in 2006. ... Rutgers WR Leonte Carroo played in his first game since being reinstated after simple assault charges against him were dropped after an altercation after a home loss to Washington State on Sept. 12.