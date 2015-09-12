Preview: Middle Tennessee at Alabama

Alabama is entrenched as the No. 2 team in the country after an impressive win over Wisconsin in its opener and is ready to shove its way past the rest of the schedule. Next in the way is Middle Tennessee, which visits the Crimson Tide in the home opener on Saturday.

Alabama turned the offense over to a new quarterback in Jake Coker but is taking most of the pressure off by leaning heavily on junior running back Derrick Henry, who ran for 147 yards and three touchdowns in the opener. “Obviously, Derrick Henry had a nice game,” coach Nick Saban told reporters in typically understated fashion. “I thought the offensive line did a pretty decent job.” Saban was pleased with the decision making of Coker, who put together a turnover-free performance in the 35-17 win over the Badgers. The Blue Raiders offense looked mighty impressive as well in a 70-14 Week 1 win, but the Crimson Tide mark a big step up in competition from Jackson State.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Alabama -35

ABOUT MIDDLE TENNESSEE (1-0): Freshman quarterback Brent Stockstill got the majority of the snaps in the opener for the Blue Raiders and responded with 336 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Stockstill will get the start again over junior Austin Grammer, though Grammer is expected to get snaps. “He’s no different than anyone else,” Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill told reporters of Brent. “He will prepare himself mentally. I have not told him anything. I am not going to say, ‘We are going to Alabama, you have to do this.’ It’s Alabama. Let’s go play.”

ABOUT ALABAMA (1-0): The Crimson Tide are preparing themselves for an SEC schedule that includes eight ranked opponents and correcting things like penalties, third-down conversions on offense and fundamental execution are Saban’s focus. “That’s something that we are looking forward to learning from, whether it was how we blocked, how we covered, how we played gaps up front, how we ran routes, how we protected or whatever it may be,” Saban told reporters. “Consequently, we need to do a little better job on third down on both sides of the ball, and certainly need to improve our execution on special teams across the board.” Kicker Adam Griffith missed both of his field-goal attempts in Week 1.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Henry was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Wisconsin.

2. Alabama’s 16-game home winning streak is tied for the longest in the nation with Baylor.

3. The Crimson Tide have won 13 straight home openers.

PREDICTION: Alabama 55, Middle Tennessee 17