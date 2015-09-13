No. 2 Alabama starts slow but blows out MTSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The final score showed a blowout, but the play on the field showed a team with flaws, particularly in the first quarter.

Second-ranked Alabama walked away with a 37-10 victory over Middle Tennessee State on Saturday, but coach Nick Saban was not impressed.

Two of Alabama’s first four drives ended with punts while another ended with a turnover on downs.

Middle Tennessee outgained Alabama 120 yards to 66 in the first quarter, with the Crimson Tide picking up just seven rushing yards.

“I told the players that if you don’t have the right intensity and the right focus, you’re going to get exposed,” Saban said. “These teams that you play are all good enough to expose you if you don’t have the right focus and intensity on what you need to do to go out there and do a good job of finishing.”

The Tide’s defense allowed the Raiders to march up and down the field but held strong in the red zone, as Middle Tennessee missed a field goal and fumbled deep in Alabama’s territory in the first quarter.

“We played better on defense as the game went on,” Saban said. “They did a lot of things that we weren’t very well prepared for, and we had to make a lot of adjustments during the game.”

The Tide’s lone score in the first 12 minutes came on its second possession, with quarterback Jake Coker finding wide receiver Robert Foster for a 19-yard score to make it 7-0.

Middle Tennessee hit a 20-yard field goal at the start of the second quarter for its only points of the half.

Alabama’s offense found a bit of rhythm early in the second quarter, scoring on its first two drives. Junior running back Derrick Henry finished off a 10-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown to make it 14-3.

On Alabama’s next possession, Kenyan Drake took a pass from Coker 69 yards to the 1-yard line. Henry capped the two-play drive with a 1-yard score for his second touchdown of the game to make it 21-3.

With the Raiders backed up to the end zone, Tide freshman Ronnie Harrison blocked a punt and Alabama added a safety to make it 23-3 at halftime.

“We didn’t play especially smart early, the first half,” MTSU coach Rick Stockstill said. “I told our team if we were playing tennis, you’d have three unforced errors.”

In the second half, Alabama added two more scores. Drake scored from 14 yards out on a pass from quarterback Cooper Bateman. It was Bateman’s first career passing touchdown.

Henry added his third touchdown of the day on a 28-yard rush over left tackle. Henry, who rushed for 96 yards on 18 carries, has six touchdowns this season.

“It never really seemed like we were in sync playing on offense,” Saban said. “We made some explosive plays, but there needs to be a lot more consistency going forward.”

Middle Tennessee added a late touchdown on a 15-yard pass from backup quarterback Austin Grammer to Rod Ducksworth.

“I‘m really, really proud of our football team,” Stockstill said. “The way we competed and played this game. I thought we played extremely hard. I thought we played with great effort. I think we’ve got a chance to be a really good football team.”

NOTES: Alabama LB Reuben Foster left in the third quarter with an apparent left arm/shoulder injury. Foster is one of the Crimson Tide’s starting inside linebackers. He battled neck stingers all last season. ... Jake Coker started the game at quarterback for Alabama and played the entire first half. Cooper Bateman came in to start the second half and played with the first-team offense. The Tide is still rotating the two players to see who can win the competition. ... Middle Tennessee State QB Austin Grammer threw the team’s lone touchdown pass. He is a Tuscaloosa native. ... Alabama will host Ole Miss next week to open SEC play in a top-10 showdown. Middle Tennessee State will host Charlotte next weekend.