Brigham Young 37, Middle Tennessee 10: Taysom Hill threw for 177 yards and rushed 18 times for 165 yards and two scores as the Cougars scored the last 30 points to defeat the visiting Blue Raiders in the first meeting between the teams.

Michael Alisa added 55 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Cougars (2-2), who overcame three first-half fumbles and the suspension of leading receiver Cody Hoffman hours before the game. The Cougars also played without starting running back Jamaal Williams, who suffered a concussion in last week’s loss to Utah.

Middle Tennessee (3-2) took its final lead of the game with 36 seconds left in the first quarter when Logan Kilgore’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Henry put the Blue Raiders ahead 10-7. After being held to eight offensive plays in the first quarter, BYU quickly took control and led 16-10 after Hill’s 50-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter.

Kilgore was 13-of-31 for 82 yards with one interception for Middle Tennessee, which was held to 212 total yards and 13 first downs. Reggie Whatley, who rushed for a career-best 154 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s Conference USA victory over Florida Atlantic, finished with 10 carries for 40 yards.

Alisa scored on a 1-yard run early in the third quarter to put BYU ahead 30-7, and the Cougars pulled away on JD Falslev’s 71-yard punt return for a touchdown with 28 seconds left in the quarter. Brigham Young’s 107 punt return yards are the most for the Cougars since they had 108 against Wyoming in 2006.