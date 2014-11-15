FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Florida International 38, Middle Tennessee 28
November 16, 2014

Florida International 38, Middle Tennessee 28

Florida International 38, Middle Tennessee 28: Jonnu Smith hauled in three TD passes from Alex McGough and the host Golden Panthers rallied past their East rivals in Conference USA.

Florida International (4-7, 3-4 C-USA) forced five turnovers and Jeremiah McKinnon intercepted Austin Grammer with 4:06 left in the game to fend off a late rally. McGough finished with 231 yards, Smith totaled 140 on eight catches and Anthon Samuel added 120 yards rushing with a touchdown.

Grammer threw three TDs in the first half, but his second-half efforts were spoiled by three interceptions, including one that was returned by Davison Colimon for a 79-yard score. Ed‘Marques Batties snagged eight passes for 110 yards and two TDs while Jeremiah Bryson added a score on the ground for Middle Tennessee (5-5, 4-2), which gave up an 18-point lead in the second quarter.

Grammer connected on TD strikes of 18 and 28 yards in the first stanza and added a third to Batties for 37 yards in the early going of the second quarter for a 21-3 lead. McGough responded for FIU with a pair of TD passes to Smith, including a 40-yard bomb just before intermission to trim the 18-point deficit to 4, and the Golden Panthers would carry that momentum into the third quarter with two more scores for 28 unanswered points.

Bryson brought the Blue Raiders within 3 on a 10-yard TD run, but Samuel matched it with a short-yardage score of his own to maintain FIU’s 10-point cushion heading into the final stanza. Grammer was picked off twice in the fourth quarter, and the second by McKinnon thwarted any chance of a comeback in the final four minutes as the Golden Panthers ran the clock out to snap a four-game skid.

