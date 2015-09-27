Illinois 27, Middle Tennessee 25

Middle Tennessee’s high-powered offense was unable to get untracked, Blue Raiders’ kicker Cody Clark missed a 43-yard with four seconds left and Illinois survived an upset bid with a 27-25 victory at Champaign, Ill.

The Illini (3-1) led 24-12 after Ke‘Shawn Vaughn rumbled for an 8-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.

But the Blue Raiders of Conference USA, who were averaging more than 51 points per game in their first three contests this season, grabbed a 25-24 lead on the strength of two touchdown passes from quarterback Brent Stockstill to wide receiver Ed‘Marques Batties.

Middle Tennessee’s failure to complete a 2-point conversion left the door open for Illinois and kicker Taylor Zalewski made the Blue Raiders pay.

Zalewski drilled what proved to be the game-winner with 2:09 left to put Illinois up 27-25.

Stockstill threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns for Middle Tennessee (2-2). Batties hauled in 13 passes for 175 yards and Richie James caught 12 passes for 141 yards.

Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt threw for 233 yards and one score.

Special teams were key for Illinois. Defensive back Caleb Day, who was playing in his first game this season after being suspended, blocked a second-quarter punt and fellow defensive back Clayton Fejedelem fell on the ball for a 14-3 Illinois lead.

Illinois now prepares to open its Big Ten season at home next week against Nebraska. Middle Tennessee plays host to Vanderbilt next week.