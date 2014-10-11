FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marshall 49, Middle Tennessee 24
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 11, 2014 / 8:01 PM / 3 years ago

Marshall 49, Middle Tennessee 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Marshall 49, Middle Tennessee 24: Devon Johnson rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns and Rakeem Cato added three passing TDs and a rushing score to power the Thundering Herd past the visiting Blue Raiders.

Cato finished 17-of-33 for 337 yards and tied Russell Wilson’s FBS record by throwing a TD pass in a 38th consecutive game. Craig Wilkins hauled in five passes for 77 yards and a pair of TDs for Marshall (6-0, 2-0 Conference USA), which has scored 40 or more points in every game this season.

Austin Grammer was 25-of-37 for 201 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception for Middle Tennessee (4-3, 3-1). Jordan Parker rushed for 100 yards and caught a touchdown pass for the Blue Raiders.

Johnson put the Thundering Herd up 14-0 with scoring runs of 13 yards and 1 yard in the first quarter before Grammer and Parker hooked up for a 6-yard score to cut the margin in half. Cato’s TD passes to Wilkins (26 yards) and Deon-Tay McManus (29 yards) sandwiched a Cody Clark field goal for a 28-10 lead, but Grammer found Shane Tucker for a 4-yard score with 25 seconds left in the half to get Middle Tennessee within 11.

Cato capped Marshall’s opening possession of the second half with a 4-yard TD run, and Johnson finished off a 66-yard drive with a 2-yard plunge to make it 42-17 with 3:14 left in the third. Cato and Wilkins hooked up again for a 6-yard TD on the first play of the fourth quarter to extend the lead before Jeremiah Bryson’s 1-yard TD run capped the scoring for the Blue Raiders.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.